The second and last lunar eclipse of 2021 is set to take place on Friday, November 19. Just after moonrise, the longest partial lunar eclipse occurring for the first time in 580 years, will be visible from parts of Northeast India. The previous lunar eclipse was the “Super Flower Blood Moon" that took place on May 26.

According to India Meteorological Department, the eclipse will be visible from regions in western Africa, western Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, the Atlantic Ocean and the Pacific Ocean.

When is Lunar Eclipse 2021? Date & timing

Start time: 12:48 IST

End time: 16:17 IST

At the maximum partial eclipse, at 14:34 IST, the Earth's shadow will cover 97% of the Moon. The partial eclipse will last for 3 hours, 28 minutes, and 24 seconds on Friday, making it the longest eclipse of the 21st century in nearly 600 years.

The moon is expected to appear blood-red in colour, a phenomenon that occurs when red beams of sunlight pass through the Earth's atmosphere with the least deflection and fall on the moon. The last time such a long partial eclipse took place was on February 18, 1440, and the next one is likely to occur on February 8, 2669, as per reports.

How to watch lunar eclipse 2021 from India?

The ending of the partial phase of the eclipse will be visible in India, just after the moonrise for a very short span of time from extreme northeastern parts of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam. You can see the eclipse with your naked eye if you are in northeast India. There is no need for special equipment like binoculars.

On May 16, 2022, there will be another total lunar eclipse, although it will not be seen from India. On November 8, 2022, India will witness a total moon eclipse.

What is Lunar Eclipse | How does it occur? Know Importance

This rare phenomenon occurs when the Sun, Earth, and the Moon are out of alignment. The Earth obstructs some of the sunlight from reaching the moon, and this causes a slight darkening of the moon, that becomes visible in some parts. A total or full lunar eclipse occurs when the Sun and Moon are on opposite sides of the Earth, while a partial lunar eclipse happens when only part of the Earth’s shadow covers the Moon. Lunar eclipse in India holds a high religious value, on this day the entire nation will celebrate Kartik Purnima, also known as Karthika Deepam.