World's Largest Radio Telescope In China Detected Alien Signals, Deleted Report Suggests

The hunt for alien life has taken an interesting turn as a now-deleted report by China’s state-run Science and Technology Daily reportedly suggested that the Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Telescope (FAST) once detected “suspicious” signals from outer space. FAST, which is the world’s largest radio telescope in China, that started operation in 2016 and was recently deployed for the search for extraterrestrial intelligence (SETI), or alien life.

What did the deleted report say?

According to multiple media reports, the Science and Technology Daily quoted Zhang Tonjie as saying that FAST found "possible technological traces" which might be from an intelligent civilisation.

Tonjie is the chief scientist of a team that looks for aliens and is co-founded by Beijing Normal University, the National Astronomical Observatory of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, and the University of California, Berkeley.

According to the expert, the FAST team found two sets of signals -- one in 2020 while observing data collected by the telescope in 2019, and another signal which reportedly emerged from exoplanets, planets outside our solar system in 2022. The experts arrived at the conclusion thanks to FAST, which has a 500-meter (1,640-foot) aperture and is extremely sensitive to radio signals that might have been produced artificially.

It is worth noting, however, that Tonjie said it would be too soon to assume that the signals are signs of the existence of extraterrestrial life.

"The possibility that the suspicious signal is some kind of radio interference is also very high”, Tonjie told Science and Technology Daily as per Newsweek, “and it needs to be further confirmed and ruled out. This may be a long process."

Other theories around the existence of aliens

The discussion around the existence of alien civilisations is rather complicated and controversial, however, cosmologists such as Michio Kaku and the late Stephen Hawking never ruled out the possibility. Hawking had even warned that if aliens were to visit Earth, it would be the same as Christopher Columbus visiting America when it was inhabited by native tribes. As we all know, it turned out catastrophic for the native Americans.

Recently, Alberto Caballero, a Ph.D. student from the University of Vigo in Spain and amateur astronomer, claimed in his report that there are four 'malicious' alien civilizations that can make Hawking's prophecy true. Caballero said that this might be possible if humans keep sending radio signals into outer space for aliens to find them. On the other hand, a pair of scientists from Beijing Normal University experts, Wenjie Song and He Gao claimed in their paper that humans would not be able to contact aliens for another four lakh years.