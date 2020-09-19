'World's Most Powerful' Telescope Great Magellan Gets Massive $17.5 Million Funding

Great Magellan Telescope has received a $17.5 million grant from the US National Science Foundation (NSF). The funding will aid in the construction of what could be possibly the world's most powerful telescopes and the development of advanced technology which will allow scientists to gaze deeper into space than ever before. The telescope will be constructed at the Las Campanas Observatory in Chile.

Read: Powerful Telescopes Can Spot The 'Photon Ring' Of The First Imaged Black Hole

5 times more powerful than other telescopes

As per an Australian National University, telescopes function by trapping light on their main mirror. The diameter of the main mirror determines how much light the telescope can collect and proportionally, how far it can see.

The Great Magellan Telescope will be able to collect approximately 5 times more light than any other telescope and therefore will be able to provide us with a much clearer picture of space. The telescope also possesses ten times the resolving power of the Hubble Space Telescope which is considered one of the greatest achievements in the history of astronomy.

Read: NASA Unveiled Its First Space Shuttle ‘Enterprise' On This Day In 1976; Read More

In addition to being able to collect more light, the Great Magellan Telescope also boasts new technology that allows it to almost nullify the blurring effect of the atmosphere, giving it an advantage over other ground telescopes.

As per a press release on the Great Magellan Telescope website, “The NSF grant enables the GMT to build two phasing testbeds that will allow engineers to demonstrate, in a controlled laboratory setting, that its core designs will work to align and phase the telescope’s seven mirror segments with the required precision to achieve diffraction-limited imaging at first light in 2029. This includes a full-scale prototype of the primary mirror support and control system that delivers active optical control”.

Read: 'Space Hero': Reality Show To Send Winner To International Space Station For 10 Days

Read: USSR Launched Zond 5 Spaceship On This Day In 1968; Read More