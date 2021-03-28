'Worm' Supermoon Or Holi Festival Moon To Light Up Sky; Here's How To Watch

The supermoon of 2021, known as the ‘Worm moon’ will rise in the sky tonight on Sunday (March 28), at 2:48 p.m. EDT (1817 GMT). A supermoon occurs when the moon’s orbit is closest, in perigee to Earth with an average distance of about 226,000 miles (363,300 kilometers), and at the same time, it’s full, according to NASA. As per India’s time zone, eastward to the International Date Line IST, the moon will appear lit and gigantic until Tuesday morning.

Why is it called Worm or Crust moon?

March’s supermoon, according to the 1930 Maine Farmer's Almanac, has several names such as Crow, Crust, Sap, Sugar, or Worm Moon. In the northern United States, this moon is termed as Crow moon, as it signals the beginning of summer and end of winters due to the cawing of the crows. In other states, the moon is called Crust Moon as the snow peaks are crusted from thawing by day and freezing by night. This moon is also called Sap (or Sugar) Moon as this is the time for tapping maple trees, but most commonly it is termed as Worm Moon after the earthworm casts that appear as the ground thaws.

The March full Moon is the 4th closest of the year and appears slightly bigger than average. The Moon's orbit around Earth is not a perfect circle and varies with respect to the Sun, so each full Moon of the year is a different distance from Earth. https://t.co/ZjIk2r6SYC pic.twitter.com/iVmdwaafYf — NASA Moon (@NASAMoon) March 27, 2021

[Image Credit: NASA]

In India, this year the March worm moon corresponds with the vibrant festival of colours Holi in the Hindu month of Phalguna. On this day, people gather to perform Holika Dahan and subsequently celebrate the ‘Festival of Spring’. According to the Accuweather, the moon will glow in the eastern skies all night long and will set in the west shortly ahead of the sunrise. The illuminated fraction of the Moon's surface will be 100 percent.

As the morning twilight begins at 6 am EDT the bright planet Jupiter will appear 9 degrees above the east-southeastern horizon with the fainter planet Saturn to the upper right at 14 degrees, as per NASA’s predictions. The brightest star will position itself above Vega, forming the summer triangle. March’s full moon will be in the constellation Virgo and is predicted to have an angular diameter (apparent size) of 33 arc minutes.

How to watch?

March’s worm moon illuminated ‘fully’ by the sunlight and reflecting the maximum amount of light on the Earth for a short period known as ‘syzygy’ can be watched by the sky gazers via binoculars or a small telescope. This way one can also observe the brightest star in the constellation Arcturus which will be on the north of the moon at about 9:30 p.m. Indian time. Additionally one can get a more generic view by a naked eye as the moon will remain in the brightened state until Tuesday.

[Table Image source: Len Melisurgo/Farmers' Almanac, Old Farmer's Almanac, TimeAndDate.com]

(Image Credit: NASA)