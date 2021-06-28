Zhurong Rover Sends Back Footage From Mars With Squeaking Sounds, Video Released By CNSA

After successfully landing on the Martian surface on May 14, 2021, footages from the Zhurong Rover have been released by the China National Space Administration (CNSA). The video also contains sounds of the Mars rover. While a couple of Mars images from the Zhurong Rover already surfaced earlier this month, the footage of entry shows the descent and landing of the rover as well. Keep reading to know more about the latest update on the Chinese Mars Mission.

CNSA releases landing footage of Zhurong Rover

The Chinese Mars Rover landed in Utopia Planitia, the largest impact basin on the red planet on May 14, 2021, and was deployed on May 21, 2021. Although very secretive of its affairs, the China National Space Administration has released 23-second long footage of the Zhurong Rover. In the video, one can clearly see the entry of the lander, the parachute-aided descent, followed by separation of the backshell and landing. Interestingly, the footage also contains a descent of Zhurong Rover from the lander with audible sounds.

According to CNSA, it is the sound from the driving mechanism of the Zhruong Rover, which is a result of the friction between the ramp and the wheels. The video is shot from a camera mounted on the Zhurong Rover, and it depicts the descent of the rover from the lander through progressive stills. However, the sound in the video seems to be continuous. Additionally, the Tianwen-1 mission's rover also used a Wi-Fi camera to record its movement on the Martian surface. The camera recorded Zhurong's movement and turning process from about 10 metres.

The First Chinese Mars Mission

Tianwen-1 is the first Chinese Mars Mission to land on the red planet and was sent with an orbiter, a lander and a rover called the Zhurong Rover. Upon its landing, Zhurong also sent some marvellous Mars images, which were captured by the on-rover camera and the additional Wi-Fi camera. The first-ever Chinese Mission to Mars will explore environmental conditions such as the density of the atmosphere on Mars, as told by Liu Jizhong, the deputy commander of Tianwen-1 to Chinese media.

IMAGE: CNSA VIDEO