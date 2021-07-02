100+ Best Captions For Instagram Selfies, Photos & Posts In July 2021

Every expert IG-er at some point is stranded while trying to find the best Instagram caption for their perfect photographs. While putting together an ‘audience appealing’ Instagram caption may be tricky, it is absolutely essential for broadening viewership, and keeping the followers interested in your content.
With the help of some ideas, one may be able to get past the boring, bland, redundant, and uninspired captions, and instead have something creative for those backlog of photos waiting to go online. So while just a “Happy Weekend” with long or stuffed hashtags may suffice on Instagram, a standout caption like “Weekend, I am ready!” wouldn’t hurt either. So here are some Instagram captions, quotes, and liners that may add some context to the pictures.
How to write a good Instagram caption?
Compelling Instagram caption creates more engagement, therefore always tend to ask yourself what is more relatable to the audience that describes the experience in the picture the best way. The caption must be up to 2,200 characters in accordance with Instagram's limits. The caption may include questions, action, or crack a joke that makes content more delightful and shareable. This also implies use more emoticons and sufficient hashtags without overdoing it.
Instagram captions for boys
- Too busy to be upset
- The sky is Not the Limit the Mind is
- Every day brings an opportunity to do something legendary
- I’m not special, I’m just a limited edition
- Live for the moments you can’t put into words.
- You don’t always need a plan. Because sometimes all you need is to take a long breath and let it go
- Life Is Better When You’re Laughing
- Be obsessively grateful
- People will throw stones at u, don’t throw it back. Collect it and build an EMPIRE
- I’m not the kind of person who tries to be cool or trendy, just definitely unique
- So comfortable with who I am
- Never dreamt about success, I work for it
Instagram captions for girls
- Sometimes you gotta be a beauty and a beast!
- Happy girls are the prettiest
- I know looks aren’t everything, but I have them just in case
- Be your own kind of beautiful
- I’m as single as a dollar and I’m not looking for a change
- Life is short. Make every hair flip count
- Squad means family and family means no one gets left behind
- Here’s to strong women. May we know them. May we be them. May we raise them
- Good friends knows all your stories; the best friend helped you write them
- "You are your best thing.” — Toni Morrison
Instagram captions for couples
- When we're together, hours feel like seconds. When we're apart, days feel like years
- Like rain, I fell for you
- You’re my favorite place to go when my mind searches for peace
- I want to be with you until my last page
- One smile can’t change the world, but your smile changes mine
- One who lives in my heart and pays no rent
- Together is a wonderful place to be
- Couples that laugh together, last together
- I knew I had to make you mine when you laughed at my jokes
- I love you a latte
- I will love you until the stars go our, and the tides no longer turn
Instagram captions for Selfies
- Be more of you
- As beautiful on the inside as I am on the outside
- Always learn to stand on your own two feet or watch how you will crawl forever.
- Catch a glimpse
- Don’t let anyone tell you that you’re not strong enough
- By the way, I’m wearing the smile
- Some days you just have to create your own sunshine
- Being happy never goes out of style
- Be you, do you, for you
Instagram captions for Best Friend
- Remember that if we ever get caught, you’re deaf, and I don’t speak English
- We finish each other’s sandwiches
- Friends knock on your door. Best friends casually walk in and start eating
- I love that I don’t have to act socially acceptable around you.
- Our phones fall, we panic, friends fall, we laugh
- Roses are red, violets are blue, and oh—my best friend belongs to the zoo
- We annoy each other, but still stick together
- A best friend is all the therapy I need
Question captions for Instagram
- “And what about it?”
- “What’s the time where you are?”
- “Am I really attractive, or is my selfie game just strong?”
- What are you most thankful for today?
- “What is one word to describe …?”
- “Will this matter a year from now?”
- “What’s your superpower?”
- “Who inspires you every day?”
- “What’s one thing on your mind?”
- “What’s something you’re thankful for?”
Motivational Instagram captions
- “Learn to wait. There’s always time for everything.”
- You just need the way to success, rest everything depends on you.
- Everything will seem fruitful and worthy if you just wait for some time.
- Patience is the key to success.
- You don’t need to be rich to achieve something. If you have the determination, you’ve achieved 10% of what you want.
- Always keep yourself busy.
- Don’t plan, just do it.
- You were never created to live, defeated, guilty, condemned, ashamed or unworthy. You were created to be victorious.
- Sometimes you need bad things to happen to inspire you to change and grow
- "And in the end, it’s not the years in your life that count. It’s the life in your years"— Abraham Lincoln
Instagram Captions for Monsoon
- A rainy day is a special gift for readers
- Keep calm and love rainy days
- I love the smell of rain
- I love rainy days
- Rainy days should be spent at home with a cup of tea and a good book
- Oh how I love rainy days and the happy way I feel inside
- The question is not what you look at, but what you see
- I like people who smile when it’s raining
- I didn’t invent the rainy day, man I just own the best umbrella
- I love falling asleep to the sound of rain
Instagram captions for Winters
- Brrrrring on the snow
- It’s freezing—snow joke!
- Imagine fairy lights on winter nights."
- "I shine like sunlight on snow."
- "I'm up to snow good."
- Eat, drink and be cozy
- You can't buy happiness, but you can buy hot chocolate with marshmallows, and that's kind of the same thing
- In the winter she curls up around a good book and dreams away the cold
- Sleigh all day
Instagram captions from Kim Kardashian
- There's a lot of baggage that comes with our family, but it's like Louis Vuitton baggage
- In recent years, I'm like too cool for duck face, so that doesn't happen
- There's nothing I love more than getting to stay home all day and not get ready for anything, which is about half the week
- I mean, you only live once
- I feel like this year is really about, like, the year of realizing stuff
- Holidays are the best. I couldn't imagine being from a small family
- I'll cry at the end of the day, not with fresh makeup
- You have your whole life to be old but a few years to be young
Travel, Wanderlust Instagram captions
- Work hard, travel harder
- Catch flights, not feelings
- Travel does the heart good
- Say yes to new adventures
- Keep calm and travel on
- Not all who wander are lost
- Ready for take-off
- Work, travel, save, repeat
- We travel not to escape life, but for life not to escape us
- "Wherever you go becomes a part of you somehow"–Anita Desai
Instagram captions for Pets
- A house is not a home without a dog
- Home is where someone runs to greet you
- All you need is love and a dog
- It’s my paw-ty, I can bark if I want to
- I may snooze, but I never lose
- The road to my heart is paved with paw prints
- Love is a four-legged word
- You had me at meow
Instagram captions for food
- "Life is a combination of magic and pasta"—Federico Fellini
- Seconds, thirds… who’s counting?
- I get way too much happiness from good food
- "Food for the body is not enough. There must be food for the soul"— Dorothy Day
- "Food is not just eating energy. It’s an experience"— Guy Fieri
- I’m just someone who likes cooking and for whom sharing food is a form of expression
- "Humor keeps us alive. Humor and food. Don’t forget food. You can go a week without laughing" Joss Whedon