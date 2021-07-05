'140 Free NFTs For 140 Of You Besties': Twitter Is Giving Away 'free' NFTs To Users

American social media giant Twitter announced last week that it will be distributing 140 of its digital artworks for free to some users. It took to their microblogging site and wrote, “140 free NFTs for 140 of you, besties,” nodding to their initial 140 character limit.

Twitter's Tweet About NFT

140 free NFTs for 140 of you, besties pic.twitter.com/0Pm0tNhIRg — Twitter (@Twitter) June 30, 2021

In terms of its NFT service, Twitter has revealed that those who have acquired NFT do not actually have the rights to it. That’s because NFTs are usually not artistic but are a method of describing something that exists in the world somewhere. NFT is a limited addition-digital asset created by Twitter that can also incorporate a lot of Twitter branding.

Impact of NFT

Twitter founder and CEO Jack Dorsey sold his first tweet as NFT earlier this year through a website called Valuables by Cent, which is not related to Twitter but gives people the opportunity to get involved NFTs for tweets. Even Mark Cuban, who had previously invested in the NFT space, sold a tweet to Valuables for 0.56 ETH, or $ 953 at the time. Dorsey's NFT sold for 1630 ETH, valued at about $ 2.9 million at the time of the sale. He donated the money raised from GiveDirectly to support the COVID-19 response in Africa, but NFTs are still being criticized for their negative impact on the environment - some worrying that the NFT market could be a flashback to the pan. But with large platforms like Twitter making NFTs, fashion may not be up to date yet - or, Twitter may be testing the water to find out how its userbase reacts to impromptu, a free NFT drop before expanding its offer in space.

Twitter users can respond to a tweet to get one of the 7 NFTs, posted on Rarible, an NFT marketplace, in 20 editions, making NFT no -140 total.

There have been more than 29 million tweets on the platform about NFTs, according to Twitter. Its rapid development of new features like Spaces, Super Follows, Twitter Blue, and more, may not be the last thing we hear about Twitter's beats on crypto-powered collections.

Twitter's non-fungible token (NFT), just can't be bought on the many NFT platforms - you'll have to fight with other fans to win one for free.

Image: @Twitter/Twitter