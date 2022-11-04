25-year-old Indian's Optimism-filled Post After Being Fired From Twitter Wins Internet

Twitter is undergoing a massive cut in the workforce as Elon Musk, the new Twitter boss is carrying out a rejig after taking over the microblogging platform last month. Many have already lost their jobs and thousands of others are next, according to reports.

One such person to be laid off is a 25-year-old Indian named Yash Agarwal who was employed at Twitter in the Public Policy department.

Agarwal is among the number of employees that have been let go from Twitter, however, the youngster seems quite happy about receiving a severance package and heading to a new start. His recent posts on social media have gone viral where he is seen with a big smile on his face and an unusually positive attitude.

"Just got laid off. Bird App, it was an absolute honour, the greatest privilege ever to be a part of this team, this culture," he tweeted with #LoveWhereYouWorked.

Twitteratis cheer Agarwal for his journey ahead

Responding to his post, several netizens and his former colleagues lauded his optimism and wished him the best of his future endeavours. "You are an amazing person, yash. Twitter was lucky to have you! Please take care and know that I am here if you want to talk or anything," wrote a Twitterati.

"Yash, kudos to your spirit! We had a incredible meeting for @sphoortiorg for the blue tick review, towards our efforts for marginalized education over 12 years now. Delight to have worked with you, Yash!! You are set out for greater things, onwards!! (sic)," tweeted another.

You are an amazing person, yash. Twitter was lucky to have you! Please take care and know that I am here if you want to talk or anything. — Manvi Tyagi(She/her) (@ManviTyagi9) November 4, 2022

Yash, kudos to your spirit! We had a incredible meeting for @sphoortiorg for the blue tick review, towards our efforts for marginalized education over 12 years now. Delight to have worked with you, Yash!! You are set out for greater things, onwards!! @tej_vavilala @srivyal — Priyanka Kamath (@Nakzense) November 4, 2022

I like your +ve attitude to moving on, that's life, I'm sure you will see another wonderful opportunity soon. Cheers! — Tommy Umanah Jnr (@tommycyberist) November 4, 2022

This positive outlook towards life is rare to see.



Wish you unmatched success and happiness in everything you choose to do! Best wishes for your future endeavors! — Anushka Bhattacharjee (@abhattacharjee_) November 4, 2022

Looks like they lost a great Employee !!! This will give other companies a chance to get hold of him !! — SANDEEP STEPHEN (@SANDEEPSTEPHEN1) November 4, 2022

@elonmusk you should think about ur decision again.. 😂



This guy is taking even a refusal and his firing as a great joy.



You will require such kinds of positivity while dealing with all the issues being a CEO & this boy has something in him.



Just a small suggestion.. 😇☀ — Anurag (@Aanurag99) November 4, 2022

Twitter layoffs begin on Friday

According to multiple media reports, Twitter has begun laying off its employees starting Friday and about half, 3,738 people to be precise, out of 7,500 workers will exit the company. “Twitter employees were notified in the email that the layoffs were set to begin” and “workers were instructed to go home and not return to the offices on Friday as the cuts proceeded.”

“In an effort to place Twitter on a healthy path, we will go through the difficult process of reducing our global work force," a company-wide email read according to the New York Times.