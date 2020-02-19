Here Is How You Can Deactivate Your Instagram Account Temporarily

Instagram is an interesting platform where one can display their pictures, share their special moments with millions of followers, and learn more about the personalities of the people they interact with. It can also be used for business purposes, as many companies choose to share information about their products and services on the site as an attempt to draw in a younger audience.
However, there are certain risks of displaying personal information online, and sometimes, threats like cyberbullying and fraud are unavoidable and dangerous, which may force people to temporarily do away with their Instagram accounts to maintain mental peace.
At other times, one may just be interested in living a life away from the hang-ups of social media. Consequently, they may be interested in deactivating their account to resist the urge to post every moment of their life online. For those interested in learning more about how to deactivate an Instagram account, a step by step instruction guide is provided below.
It is important for you to remember the username and password to disable and then later enable the Instagram account. If you fail to remember the password, you can choose to change it from the “Forgot your Password” option. Also, deactivating one’s account means that the account’s activities have been temporarily stopped, but the account itself is still existent.
So, as a user, you can log in with the same username and password once you want to get back to the platform. Clearly, deactivating an Instagram account is a temporary process, and can be reversed easily when the user wishes to return to the platform.
