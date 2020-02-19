Here Is How You Can Deactivate Your Instagram Account Temporarily

Instagram is an interesting platform where one can display their pictures, share their special moments with millions of followers, and learn more about the personalities of the people they interact with. It can also be used for business purposes, as many companies choose to share information about their products and services on the site as an attempt to draw in a younger audience.

However, there are certain risks of displaying personal information online, and sometimes, threats like cyberbullying and fraud are unavoidable and dangerous, which may force people to temporarily do away with their Instagram accounts to maintain mental peace.

At other times, one may just be interested in living a life away from the hang-ups of social media. Consequently, they may be interested in deactivating their account to resist the urge to post every moment of their life online. For those interested in learning more about how to deactivate an Instagram account, a step by step instruction guide is provided below.

How to deactivate an Instagram account temporarily

To deactivate Instagram, one needs to log into the app from the mobile browser or a computer. One cannot deactivate their account from the app itself.

Once the account has been logged in to, one needs to go to the Edit Profile option, and select the choice- “Temporarily Disable my Account”.

When they select this option, the browser will ask the user why they want to disable their account. The user can choose their reason if it is present in the drop-down list.

Next, the user will have to enter and re-enter their password to confirm that they want to deactivate their account.

If the correct password is entered twice, the option for “Temporarily Disable My Account” will appear again. Clicking this option will ensure that the user’s Instagram is deactivated.

Once the account has been deactivated, the user's number of followers and following will be hidden from the public until they choose to reactivate their account.

It is important for you to remember the username and password to disable and then later enable the Instagram account. If you fail to remember the password, you can choose to change it from the “Forgot your Password” option. Also, deactivating one’s account means that the account’s activities have been temporarily stopped, but the account itself is still existent.

So, as a user, you can log in with the same username and password once you want to get back to the platform. Clearly, deactivating an Instagram account is a temporary process, and can be reversed easily when the user wishes to return to the platform.

