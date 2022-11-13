After Being Sacked From Twitter, Prankster Rahul Ligma 'laid Off' By Crypto Exchange FTX

The Cryptocurrency trading exchange FTX has gone bankrupt and Rahul Ligma of Twitter fame, is now pretending that he has lost his job at FTX. Rahul Ligma became famous on Twitter after he tricked CNBC reporters into believing that he was fired by Twitter, after Elon Musk's acquisition of the platform. FTX was founded by Sam Bankman Fried, who has a degree in Physics from MIT.

Former FTX employee, Rahul Ligma, says FTX has just fired an entire team of data engineers at their HQ in the Bahamas. pic.twitter.com/pMM3awkBEv — Chairman (@WSBChairman) November 10, 2022

He became a multi-billionaire within a span of five years, although it isn't clear if any of that wealth was real and tangible. His net worth has fallen from $16 billion on paper to £3. Sam Bankman Fried made a name for himself by associating closely with the Effective Altruism (EA) community. EA focusses on donating money effectively, in other words, if someone wants to donate $100, where shall one donate the $100 to ensure it has the maximum positive impact. Last year, Sam gave an interview to Sam Harris, the famous philosopher. The topic of the interview was mostly EA but when Sam Harris asked Sam Bankman Fried to explain how he got into crypto, he gave a rather convoluted answer.

Elon Musk speaks about FTX founder

Accurate. He set off my bs detector, which is why I did not think he had $3B. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 12, 2022

On 12th October, Elon Musk disclosed that Sam Bankman Fried offered him $3 billion to help him with the Twitter acquisition. Musk said that Sam Bankman Fried set off his "BS detector". Musk stated that he spoke to Bankman for 30 mins and after speaking with him for 30 mins, his "BS meter was redlining". Musk took part in a Twitter space and openly aired his views on the founder of FTX. “To be honest, I’d never heard of him,” Musk said, and continued, “But then I got a ton of people telling me he’s got, you know, huge amounts of money that he wants to invest in the Twitter deal. And I talked to him for about half an hour. And I know my bullshit meter was redlining. It was like, this dude is bullshit – that was my impression," Musk said. “Then I was like, man, everyone including major investment banks, everyone was talking about him like he’s walking on water and has a zillion dollars. And that (was) not my impression, that dude is just – there’s something wrong. And he does not have capital, and he will not come through. That was my prediction,” he added.

Image: AP, Twitter