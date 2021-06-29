After UP, MP Police Slaps Another FIR Against Twitter India MD Over Distorted Indian Map

In yet another addition to the Micro-blogging platform's troubles, an FIR was filed against Twitter India's MD Manish Maheshwari on June 29 over its distortion of India's map on its website. The fresh FIR was lodged by the Bhopal Cyber Cell against Twitter's callousness in showing a misrepresented map of India on June 28.

Spotted in the careers section, the distorted map, which was later removed, did not feature either Jammu & Kashmir or Ladakh as part of India. While Ladakh was shown as a part of China, Jammu and Kashmir was depicted as an independent country. Understandably so, Twitter's depiction stirred a massive controversy.

The fresh FIR against Twitter comes even as the platform is at loggerheads with the Government of India over the new IT rules.

Twitter India MD booked

Twitter India MD Manish Maheshwari was booked under section 505-2 of the Indian Penal Code. The IPC provision states that a person can face imprisonment which may extend to three years, or with a fine if they publish or circulate any report which is likely to cause hatred or ill-will in any community.

"A report containing rumour or alarming news with intent to create or promote, or which is likely to create or promote, on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, caste or community or any other ground whatsoever, feelings of enmity, hatred or ill-will between different reli­gious, racial, language or regional groups or castes or communi­ties, shall be punished with imprisonment which may extend to three years, or with fine, or with both," IPC Sec 505-2 reads.

It is pertinent to note here that the Uttar Pradesh police has already filed an FIR against Manish Maheshwari earlier today over the same issue.

Twitter under scanner

While speaking to Republic Media Network earlier, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra opined that nobody possesses any right to interfere with national values and such instances could not be ignored, especially when a big name like Twitter is attached to a controversy.

Minister Mishra said, "No one has the right to play with national values. It is painful when it comes from an organization like Twitter. Continous such calls in this regard have been coming to me."

Earlier today, the Delhi Police booked the San Fransisco-based company over child pornography content floating on it, based on the complaint of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR). The NCPCR sent its complaint to the DCP of the cyber cell of the Delhi Police vide an email dated June 25. NCPCR in its complaint explained the statutory rights in this matter and why they felt a sense of concern over a series of issues including child pornographic content citing availability of "links/ material pertaining to child exploitation".

"Permitting the child of 13 years and above to use Twitter is exposing the minor child to the materials which are not permitted for that age," the complaint read.

Twitter is also already booked over the Ghaziabad fake hate video, wherein an elderly man was being attacked, and an element of communalism was nefariously injected into an already shocking incident.

Twitter had lost its 'safe harbour' immunity in India for its failure to comply with the IT rules. While the new guidelines came into force on May 26, the social media giant was issued a final compliance notice by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) on June 5 as the former was seeking amendments.