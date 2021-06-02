After WhatsApp, Twitter Names Dharmendra Chatur As Interim Grivience Redressal Officer

After WhatsApp, Microblogging platform Twitter has appointed an Indian interim Grievance Redressal Officer, though it is not clear whether the other positions- a compliance officer and a nodal officer, which was mandated by the Centre's rules have been filled. The new officer has been named on the website of the microblogging platform. The Chief Grievance Officer is required to acknowledge any complaint raised within 24 hours and address them within a period of 15 days, as per the new IT rules.

Twitter appoints Grievance Redressal Officer

A spokesperson from Twitter declined to comment on the issue. However, on May 31, Twitter had told Delhi High Court about the appointment. The person appointed is Dharmendra Chatur, who is a partner at a law firm that represented Twitter at the Delhi HC. The government had earlier rejected the appointment of outsiders into statutory posts. Its reaction to the new appointment is not yet clear.

Earlier on Monday, the Delhi HC had issued notice to Twitter after a petition alleged that the social media giant was not complying with the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, which came into effect last month. In response to this, Twitter told the court that it has appointed a Resident Grievance Officer, though the Centre disputed the claim, reported news agency Press Trust of India.

"As we have stated earlier, Twitter strives to comply with applicable laws in India. We continue to be strictly guided by principles of transparency, a commitment to empowering every voice on the service, and protecting freedom of expression and privacy under the Indian law," a spokesperson said.

"Concerned by recent events regarding our employees in India and potential threat to freedom of expression for people we serve. We have concerns with regards to intimidation police's tactics in response to enforcement of global Terms of Service and core elements of the new IT Rules," a Twitter spokesperson had said.

Centre vs Twitter

On May 25, Twitter released a statement affirming that it will strive to comply with the guidelines. Expressing commitment towards protecting freedom of speech and privacy, a Twitter spokesperson revealed that the microblogging service plans to talk to the Union government for amending certain clauses of these regulations which restrict a free conversation on the platform. Lamenting the purported use of "intimidation tactics" by the police, it back a collaborative approach to safeguard the interests of the people. Taking strong objection, the Ministry of Electronics & IT dubbed the company's statement as an attempt to dictate terms to the world's largest democracy.

Observing that these rules were framed after the widest possible consultations including with representatives of social media platforms, it expressing commitment to the freedom of speech and expression. At the same time, it raised questions over Twitter for showing certain locations of Ladakh as China, refusing to block contents that sought to incite violence and not taking action on posts promoting vaccine hesitancy and those featuring the 'Indian variant' term. As per sources, other significant social media intermediaries such as Google, Facebook, WhatsApp, Koo, Sharechat, Telegram and LinkedIn have already shared details with the Ministry as per the requirement of the new guidelines.

(Image: Pixabay)