Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Plans To Leave Elon Musk-led X Platform, Here's Why

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) on Thursday, August 31 said that she has been considering leaving the microblogging site X Corp, formerly known as Twitter, owing to the strings of loopholes for which she has often criticised the CEO Elon Musk. “If one monitors my use of that platform, it has fallen precipitously," AOC said in an interview with the American newspaper The New York Times. AOC stressed that her use of the platform was already down.

“I think what would constitute a formal break is something that we actively discuss, whether it would require an event or if it’s just something that may one day happen,” said Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

AOC slammed Musk for boosting, engaging with her fake account

With over 13.2 million followers on the platform, AOC believes that exiting the platform suddenly isn't an easy task and it is “not something to be taken lightly.” The US political slammed Musk for his policies, which encouraged him to suspend several journalists. She also derided the Tesla CEO for bolstering a fake Twitter account impersonating her. Previously, the Democratic politician had asked Musk not to follow or promote a “sick” account impersonating her online. She hit back at Musk's claims about Twitter Safety, wherein he stated that over 99 percent of the content users and advertisers one sees on the platform is “healthy.”

The third-term New York Democrat slammed the parody account on Twitter that the tech billionaire Musk often engaged with, saying that she was 'assessing' what to do and what steps to take to handle the issue. AOC said that she “has never experienced more harassment on the platform” and wished that the platform was “usable again.”

"FYI there's a fake account on here impersonating me and going viral," AOC had tweeted. "The Twitter CEO has engaged it, boosting visibility," she added, slamming Musk.

AOC stated that the Twitter account impersonating her is in the process of "releasing false policy statements," having previously mocked her boyfriend and taken a swipe at her climate change policies. "I am assessing with my team how to move forward," AOC said. In November, as Musk announced the subscription plan for the blue checkmark for $8, AOC made fun of him. "LMAO at a billionaire earnestly trying to sell people on the idea that free speech is actually an $8/mo subscription plan," she wrote online.