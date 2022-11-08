Amid Chaos And Criticisms, Elon Musk Claims Twitter Usage Registering 'all-time High'

Since the time Tesla CEO Elon Musk has taken over the micro-blogging platform Twitter, he has visibly been blossoming about his decision. In the latest claim after closing the whooping USD 44 billion deal, new Twitter boss Elon Musk has stated that not just him, but users are also using Twitter the most right now.

Taking to Twitter, Musk wrote, "Twitter usage is at an all-time high." Interestingly, he also added the word "Lol" in his tweet to add an Elon Musk tint to it. In fact, seeing the high usage of the app, the new Twitter boss further said, "I just hope the servers don’t melt!"

I just hope the servers don’t melt! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 8, 2022

In a separate post, Musk also shared graphs showing a rise in Twitter's monetisable daily active users (mDAUSs) globally and in the United States since July this year.

Notably, since Musk has taken over the social media platform, he has made a couple of changes to the platform's working, some of which also received heavy criticism. The most criticised move by the Tesla chief was laying off nearly 50 per cent of Twitter without prior notice.

Elon Musk brings new changes

Elon Musk fires 50 per cent of Twitter employees: In a big move, Elon Musk in a bid to revamp Twitter and its working, fired nearly half of the company's staff. However, the firings appeared to be happening globally, with many members of the India office seeming to have lost their jobs. Notably, top executives of Twitter, including Parag Agrawal (CEO), Ned Segal (CFO) and Vijaya Gadde (legal chief), were also sacked immediately after Musk took over the social media platform.

Updated Blue Tick subscription: Twitter last week launched an updated version of its iOS app that will allow users to pay a monthly subscription to receive a blue tick on their profiles. It was also announced that with the subscription, the user will get benefits like fewer ads, search priority, the ability to post longer videos, and the ability to pay your way to verification.

New Twitter safety and privacy rules: Revealing the new safety and privacy rules, it was mentioned that the new rules focus on reducing hateful content and harassment while ensuring authenticity among users. “Our rules are to ensure all people can participate in the public conversation freely and safely," the official statement by Twitter read.