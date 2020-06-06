Amul MD Seeks Clarification From Twitter For Blocking Its Page; Can't Imagine Reason

A controversy started on Saturday morning after dairy giant Amul's Twitter page was temporarily blocked, allegedly for publishing a doodle against China. Speaking to Republic TV, RS Sodhi, Managing Director of the dairy giant said that they were informed by users about the incident. He also said that they have written to Twitter asking the reason about the same, but have not received a reply yet.

"On Saturday, some of our users told us that the Twitter page isn't working. We attempted all procedures and later the page was restored. We have written to Twitter but have not received any reply as of now. We do not know why was this done. Amul Butter girl comments on all trending issue, it is like news. She tells you the mood of the nation. She does not even promote the Amul products, she comments on issues around the world and she has been doing it for so many years, we don't know why would someone file a complaint against her," Sodhi said.

Twitter temporarily blocks Amul

Twitter blocked the social media page of Diary giant Amul for a limited period on Saturday morning. Although the page has been restored now, Twitter had blocked Amul allegedly for publishing a doodle against China. Amul in the creative had written 'Exit the dragon' in a reference to the Chinese military entering Indian territory and in an obvious pun on Bruce Lee starrer movie 'Enter the Dragon'. The Amul girl in the creative is seen pointing at the Made in India products with her one hand and with other she stops the Dragon, which is a symbol for China. Chinese company like TikTok is seen behind the Dragon. The doodle was captioned as 'About the boycott of Chinese products..." in reference to the rising trend in India to boycott foreign goods after PM Modi appealed for Aatmanirbhar Bharat. Amul is known for its creatives on global and local topics that made headlines.

Here is the Amul doodle on Indo-China border dispute:

Here is the screengrab at 6.43 when Twitter had blocked Amul

India-China standoff

Chinese military helicopters were spotted close to the border between India and China in eastern Ladakh after a clash between soldiers from both sides took place on two occasions. Thereafter, a fleet of Su-30 fighters of the Indian Air Force carried out sorties in the area. According to reports, Indian and Chinese Army personnel clashed along the northern bank of the Pangong Lake in Ladakh on May 5. Four days later, a face-off between the two sides was witnessed near Naku La Pass in Sikkim.

Currently, Corps-Commander level talks are going on to end the standoff along the LAC at Moldo. Sources said that Lieutenant General Harinder Singh, the Commander of 14 Corps is holding talks with Major General Liu Lin, who is the commander of South Xinjiang Military Region of China's People's Liberation Army. Ten other officers from both sides are also present. This crucial meeting comes after a breakthrough has not been achieved despite nearly 10 rounds of talks between the two sides, as per sources.

