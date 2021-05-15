Last Updated:

Anand Mahindra Is Confident No Millennial Can Identify This Object In Image. Can You?

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra is known for his Twitter posts. He recently shared an intriguing photograph, which he claimed no millennial could identify.

Indian business tycoon Anand Mahindra is known for his quirky Twitter posts. From sharing memes to commenting upon lockdown trends, the 65-year-old has kept all his followers entertained ever since the pandemic hit. Continuing the trend, he recently shared an intriguing photograph, which he claimed no millennial could identify.

Shared earlier this week, the photograph features an enigmatic metallic object moving against a black background. The silver-coloured object consists of a round object in the centre along with three pipes-like extensions. “What is this ‘thing’?,’ Mahindra asked in the caption. Further, he wrote that “the thing” in the picture is something no millennials can identify but all know its name.

Sputnik I

His post created a stir on the internet prompting netizens to take a guess at the object. Many made incorrect guesses, an overwhelming number of people guessed it correctly to be the earth’s first artificial satellite in space-Sputnik I. The man-made satellite was launched into an elliptical low Earth orbit by the USSR on October 4, 1957 as part of the Soviet Space Program. Not only was its launch a high milestone for the Soviet Union but also marked the beginning of what is today known as the Space Age. 

Meanwhile, in a separate humanitarian venture, Mahindra launched the 'Oxygen on Wheels' project to ease the transportation of oxygen from producing plants to hospitals and homes. "Today, Oxygen is the key to reducing mortality. The problem is not of oxygen production but its transportation from producing plants to hospitals and homes. We're attempting to bridge this gap with ‘Oxygen on Wheels’ a project implemented via Mahindra Logistics," tweeted Anand Mahindra.

He said that the "Oxygen on Wheels" uses trucks in local shuttle routes to connect oxygen producers with hospitals and homes. An operations control Centre has been established and the storage location is replenished from the local refilling plant. A direct-to-consumer model is being conceived. Mahindra said he had a commitment to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to help in tackling the issue of oxygen shortage in the state. 

Image: PTI/Anand Mahindra Twitter

