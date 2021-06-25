Anarchist, Ideological, Tyrannical: Mohandas Pai Schools Dorsey & Co As Twitter Locks RSP

There has been widespread outrage over the microblogging platform Twitter blocking access of Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad' to his Twitter handle for an hour citing American laws. Among those expressing their outrage was TV Mohandas Pai, Padma Shri Awardee and former director of Infosys, who said one shouldn't be surprised as Twitter has been going against the laws of the country for quite some time now. Calling the organisation "anarchist" and "tyrannical", he said India must have strong laws to deal with them to protect consumer's interest against the arbitrary actions of social media platforms.

"Twitter is an anarchist organisation not obeying the laws of any country & doing whatever they want. They are ideological and tyrannical and expressing it in many different ways. So far ordinary citizens were facing the brunt, now our minister himself is facing the brunt. India requires strong laws to declare social media platforms as utilities so that consumer interest is protected. Now Mr Prasad is a person who is putting up his tweet with his own interview and he is being shut out, which means Twitter is arbitrary. Now they are going after him," Mohandas Pai said.

"Twitter will back down and the reason this happens is there is some group sitting in a remote place and driven by an algorithm, this is very perfect. The Twitter people in India and the US will see that they have done a mistake and they will rectify it. But this is the way things are going to be unless India enforces laws to ensure every citizen and user is treated as per a particular rule. Twitter's actions are arbitrary," he added.

Twitter cites American law for suspension of account, gives no notice

Twitter blocked Ravi Shankar Prasad's account citing the violations based on a United States law over the Union Minister posting clips of his TV interviews criticizing the site for not complying with India's new IT rules which have come into effect since May 26 this year.

"Your account has been locked because Twitter received a compliant Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DCMA) Notice for content posted to your Twitter account. Under the DMCA copyright owners can notify Twitter claiming that a user has infringed their copyrighted works. Upon receipt of a valid notice, Twitter will remove the identified material. Twitter maintains a repeat copyright infringer policy under repeat infringer accounts will be suspended. Accruing multiple DMCA strikes may lead to suspension of your account," Twitter's message read.

Although Ravi Shankar Prasad's account was accessible for public viewing, Twitter did not permit anyone authorized to access this account to log in or make any post. About an hour later, Twitter unlocked access to the account by posting a warning message to the Minister’s account stating, "Your account is now available for use. Please be aware that any additional notices against your account may result in your account being locked again and potentially suspended. In order to avoid this, do not post additional material in violation of our Copyright Policy and immediately remove any material from your account for which you are not authorised to post."

Twitter's blocking of Ravi Shankar Prasad's account comes after he shared Twitter clips of his interview with various media channels. Apparently, Twitter had blocked his account citing infringement of copyright of those media whose interviews were shared by Ravi Shankar Prasad, with an interview to Republic also allegedly being among these.

Ravi Shankar Prasad tells Twitter its action was violative of IT rules

According to the Law Minister, however, Twitter has violated the new IT Rules stating that it has neither given any prior intimation before blocking access to the account nor specified any content that was found violating the US laws on copyright.

The newly notified Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 clearly stipulates that whenever a content that does not belong to the user is shared on a social media platform the social media intermediary shall ensure that prior to removing or disabling access, it has provided the user who has shared such a content with a notification explaining the action being taken and the grounds or reasons for such action. The intermediary must provide the user with an adequate and reasonable opportunity to dispute the action being taken by such an intermediary.

Ravi Shankar Prasad made a series of tweets exposing Twitter's highhandedness and arbitrary actions as he said "Twitter’s actions indicate that they are not the harbinger of free speech". However, he concluded his tweets by saying, "No matter what any platform does they will have to abide by the new IT Rules fully and there shall be no compromise on that."

Ravi Shankar Prasad's tweets

It is apparent that my statements calling out the high handedness and arbitrary actions of Twitter, particularly sharing the clips of my interviews to TV channels and its powerful impact, have clearly ruffled its feathers. — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) June 25, 2021

Further, it is now apparent as to why Twitter is refusing to comply with the Intermediary Guidelines because if Twitter does comply, it would be unable to arbitrarily deny access to an individual’s account which does not suit their agenda. — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) June 25, 2021

Furthermore, in the past several years, no television channel or any anchor has made any complaints about copyright infringements with regard to these news clips of my interviews shared on social media. — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) June 25, 2021

Twitter’s actions were in gross violation of Rule 4(8) of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules 2021 where they failed to provide me any prior notice before denying me access to my own account. — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) June 25, 2021

Twitter’s actions indicate that they are not the harbinger of free speech that they claim to be but are only interested in running their own agenda, with the threat that if you do not tow the line they draw, they will arbitrarily remove you from their platform. — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) June 25, 2021