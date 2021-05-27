As Congress Slams Govt On WhatsApp Row, Same Proposal By Ramesh's Panel From 2020 Emerges

With the enforcement of the government's new IT Intermediary Guidelines sending shockwaves across certain social media outlets notably Twitter and WhatsApp and with the latter taking the government to court, the Congress had taken the opportunity to attack the Centre, this time shooting off WhatsApp's shoulder. As the Facebook-owned messaging app sued the Centre on May 27 in the Delhi High Court, Congress made it a matter of the 'Right to Privacy' debate, accusing the Centre of trespassing personal space through the controversial traceability clause introduced in the new IT guidelines which require social media platforms to disclose the originator/source of a particular message, when asked for by the Union Government.

While Congress continues to criticise the Centre over the said clause, even terming it as 'draconian', it seems to have forgotten that the Parliamentary Committee in just 2020, headed by one of its very own MPs, had advocated for breaking end-to-end encryption which is a step beyond even what the government is asking for, while stating the kind of cases this could be done in, which broadly fall under the same manner of grievous cases that the IT Minister has also specified.

Parliamentary panel led by Jairam Ramesh recommended permit to break end-to-end encryption in 2020

The Ad-hoc Committee in the Rajya Sabha, formed on the direction of Chairman Venkiah Naidu, was led by Congress' Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh who was MoS Environment & Union Minister for Rural Development under the UPA and is also an IIT Bombay graduate, to study the alarming issue of pornography on social media and its effect on children and society as a whole. The 14-member panel under the chairmanship of Jairam Ramesh comprised of various notable names including Jaya Bachchan, Congress spokesperson Rajeev Gowda and AAP spokesperson Sanjay Singh amongst others. The Committee formed had concerned itself with two main issues - Access of children to pornographic material on social media and circulation of pornographic material on social media in which children are abused.

Based on its study, the 14-member panel had made a recommendation on Legislative, Technological, Institutional, Social and Educational and State-Level Initiatives to counter the issue. Amongst the various measures suggested, the panel led by Jairam Ramesh suggested the permit to break end-to-end encryption to trace distributors of child pornography under the technological initiatives laid down, in the report submitted to Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu in January 2020.

The recommendation reads, "The Committee recommends modifying the IT (Intermediary Guidelines) Rules 2011 to include the ability to trace the originator or sender of the message shared on end-to-end encryption platforms in cases where CSAM that has been shared has come to the attention of law enforcement agencies."

The recommendation by the Parliament Committee assumes significance as WhatsApp - the private messaging portal that champions end-to-end encryption - has moved the Delhi High Court expressing its inability to comply with the clause of 'traceability' under the new IT rules. WhatsApp has claimed that the clause of traceability added by the Government of India will undermine people's fundamental right to privacy. However, the Centre has maintained that the requirement of tracing the origin of flagged messages under the new IT rules is for prevention and for investigation of 'very serious offences' related to the sovereignty of India or public order. The Ministry of Electronics and IT in its written reply on WhatsApp's concerns flagged that traceability will only be used as a last resort, that appropriate legal or competent government authorisation would be taken before this is done, and also pointed out that a part of WhatsApp's privacy policy that is mandatory but currently deferred pertains to the chat app sharing data of its business users with its parent company Facebook.

What Jairam Ramesh-led Parliamentary Ad-hoc Committee said about breaking end-to-end encryption

Meanwhile, Jairam Ramesh - who led the Parliamentary Ad-hoc panel in 2020 - accepted the need for breaking of end-to-end encryption in certain cases on Thursday. When questioned about Congress dual stance on the traceability clause, Ramesh tweeted that his recommendation to allow traceability applies to only the issue of child pornography and nothing else.

"TEXT depends on CONTEXT. The cross-party Ad-hoc Committee I was asked to Chair by

@MVenkaiahNaidu was to “study the alarming issue of pornography on social media and its effect on children and society as a whole”. Recommendation applies to that alone. Report is in public domain," Jairam Ramesh tweeted.

Congress flays IT Rules

In between the Centre-WhatsApp tussle over traceability, the Congress had opined that the rules for intermediaries are "draconian". Addressing a press briefing on Wednesday, Congress MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi claimed that this reflected a "big daddy" syndrome on part of the Union government. He said, "It is a control freak syndrome. It is against the vibrant culture of India which is a culture of discourse, deliberation and dissent".

"As rightly, the technological backbone of privacy is end-to-end encryption. If you do not have end-to-end encryption, it is like keeping a camera open in your drawing room or your bedroom 24x7. And remember, the biggest assault by the government is of course on all social, digital media but principally focused on messaging platforms which is a huge subset of privacy," the Congress leader added.

'Ordinary Users Of WhatsApp Have Nothing To Fear': Ravi Shankar Prasad

Union IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday has asserted that ordinary users of the app will not be affected by the new rules. Ravi Shankar Prasad took to Twitter and announced that new IT rules have been brought in to establish the source of the message that led to the commissioning of specific crimes mentioned in the rules.

The Union Minister assured that the central government 'fully recognises and respects' the citizens' 'Right to Privacy'. He also went on to say that the steps to reveal the 'first originator' of offensive messages in circulation pertain to offences relating to sovereignty, integrity and security of India, public order, rape, child sexual abuse. Prasad added that these measures are carried out when other less intrusive measures are not effective against the offenses.