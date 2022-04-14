As Elon Musk Offers To Buy Twitter, Check Its Market Cap, Top Shareholders And Share Price

Elon Musk had set the internet talking again as he has now offered to buy Twitter for an estimated $43 billion. At the US Securities and Exchange Commission on April 14, Musk said that he is ready to pay $54.20 per share and revealed his intention behind this investment. "I invested in Twitter as I believe in its potential to be the platform for free speech around the globe, and I believe free speech is a societal imperative for a functioning democracy", Musk said in the regulatory filing.

Soon after reports about the potential buyout emerged, Twitter's share prices have spiked significantly. While Twitter is yet to respond to this development, let us take a look at some of the statistics of the micro-blogging site.

I made an offer https://t.co/VvreuPMeLu — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 14, 2022

Twitter's market capitalisation and share price

The social media site currently has a market capitalisation of $37 billion and is currently experiencing a spike in value after Musk's buyout intent became clear. Twitter's share price, on the other hand, closed at $45.85 which is a 35% rise, whereas the price stood at $51.35 at pre-market trading, up by 12%, as of April 14. As for Musk's offer, he has agreed to pay $54.20 for each share, which is a 54% premium on the closing price on January 28 and a 38% premium to the closing price on April 1.

Twitter's biggest shareholders

Elon Musk stands at the top as Twitter's biggest shareholder as he recently bought over 73 million shares (9.2% stake) worth approximately $3 billion. The company's second-biggest shareholder, as per CNN, is The Vanguard Group Inc. which owns an 8.39% stake worth over $2.5 billion whereas the third is Morgan Stanley owning a 8.08% stake worth $2.5 billion. Among other shareholders are BlackRock Fund Advisors (4.56% stake) and SSgA Funds Management (4.54%). It is worth noting that former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is also among the top stakeholders as he owns 2.3% of the company.

Other major Twitter stakeholders:

Aristotle Capital Management (2.51%)

ARK Investment Management (2.15%)

Fidelity Management & Research (2.14%)

ClearBridge Investments LLC (2.09%)

Image: AP/Unsplash