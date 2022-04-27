As Twitter Comes Under Elon Musk's Ambit, Here Are 4 Alternatives You Can Download & Use

After the announcement regarding Twitter's board of directors considering Musk's $44 billion for a complete takeover, a lot of users have started searching for alternatives to the application. Musk considers himself a "free speech absolutist" and has a lot of plans for the microblogging platform. However, a lot of people, including Twitter's employees think that it is a bad idea. Amid the turmoil, some users are searching for alternatives to Twitter.

Soon after news regarding Musk's proposal being accepted by the Twitter board of directors came out, #RIPTwitter was trending on Twitter. Users who believe that Twitter will lose its essence amid changes made by Musk expressed their views using the hashtag. Immediately after this, the founder of Mastodon, which is a social platform wrote in a post that the platform is experiencing a higher influx of users. This indicates that users have already started switching to other platforms.

Alternatives to Twitter

For Indian users, Koo is one of the best alternatives to Twitter as the platform functions in a similar manner. It allows users to express their thoughts with the help of text/audio/video, follow other users and also has a trending tab similar to Twitter. On the official website, the platform says "we are here to help Indians express themselves in the easiest way possible with the objective of democratizing their voice."

Yet another mainstream alternative to Twitter is Reddit. The platform is already hosting millions of users on a daily basis, who are called Redditors. Topics discussed on the platform are called subreddits and users can express their thoughts with the help of text-based posts and add images as well. Reddit is also the source of several technology-based news. Most recently, a Reddit user leaked the images of the upcoming Google Pixel Watch.

Mastodon is yet another alternative to Twitter. However, instead of allowing users to post threads, the platform hosts servers that are related to particular topics of discussion. The platform says that it is used by over 678K users who have published more than 35 million posts so far. Mastodon came into existence in 2016, approximately six years ago.

Tumblr is yet another popular micro-blogging platform like Twitter. Here, users can post content in the form of short blogs. They can also add images, short videos and GIFs. Overall, Tumblr is quite like Twitter and those who migrate will be able to figure out the interface easily.

The alternatives to Twitter mentioned in this article are not the only ones out there. Readers might already be using some of the other social media or microblogging platforms for their purposes. Hence, the ultimate choice is of the user only - whether they want to stay on Twitter or choose another platform to switch to. Stay tuned for more updates related to Twitter and other technology news.