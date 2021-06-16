As Twitter Loses Legal Shield In India, Koo Co-founder Explains Why It's A Roadblock

In a major setback to Twitter, the microblogging platform lost its 'safe harbour' protection in India over non-compliance with IT rules and failure to appoint key personnel mandated under the Intermediary Guidelines, despite repeated reminders. Having lost the Intermediary tag, Twitter will now be liable for action under the Indian Penal Code for third party unlawful content.

On Wednesday, Koo co-founder Aprameya Radhakrishna explained the importance of the intermediary status for social media platforms and the downside of losing one in such circumstances.

“For a microblogging site that promotes freedom of speech, it is extremely important to have the intermediary status. This is because you are giving the power of freedom of speech to users without actually fearing for yourself. The day you fear for being dragged to court or the police station, you will start monitoring the usage of your platform, which becomes against the freedom of speech and expression. Having the intermediary status is very important for social media platform like Koo and Twitter,” said Radhakrishna, in an exclusive interview with Republic TV.

What happens when you lose the tag? How critical does it become in cases of fake campaigns being run on the platform?

According to the Koo co-founder, “Without the status, you are not a publisher with the freedom of speech. As a microblogging site, if I am worried about what is being published on my platform, I am acting against freedom of speech as I am trying to play safe.” Holding the intermediary tag means you will not be held responsible for any issue by the users, he explained.

Radhakrishna said it was somewhat difficult to comply with the Indian government’s new IT rules, as the guidelines expected social media platforms to appoint 3 officers – for the users to approach the company, the authorities to approach the company and the chief compliance officer.

“Apart from this, there were guidelines to take down certain content like harassment of women, child pornography and various other things in the interest of people. I don’t think this has been a big challenge for us to accept and many other social media platforms have also implemented the same,” he said.

Speaking of Koo application entering the Nigerian market, Radhakrishna said the company will be setting up a local office in the African country and ensure compliance with all laws. “We will ensure that a comfort level is given to local authorities so that everything that is being expressed on the platform is according to their laws. While freedom of speech is paramount, every country has a set of local laws, that also need to be followed,” the Koo co-founder said.

Koo is an alternative app to Twitter, built for Indians in order to be able to share their views using Indian languages. The micro-blogging app has already reached 7 million downloads on the play store.