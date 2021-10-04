As WhatsApp, Facebook & Instagram Crash, Netizens Have A Blast On 'only Alternative'

In a massive development on Monday, several users faced issues in logging on Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram as these digital platforms suffered a global outage.

"We are aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We are working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologise for any inconvenience," a Facebook spokesperson said. Similarly, WhatsApp and Instagram acknowledged the outage on Twitter.

We’re aware that some people are experiencing issues with WhatsApp at the moment. We’re working to get things back to normal and will send an update here as soon as possible.



Thanks for your patience! — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) October 4, 2021

Instagram and friends are having a little bit of a hard time right now, and you may be having issues using them. Bear with us, we’re on it! #instagramdown — Instagram Comms (@InstagramComms) October 4, 2021

Multiple users took to Twitter soon after the development and shared some hilarious memes about the situation. Users complained about not being able to connect to the servers to send or receive messages.

WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram down, netizens share memes

Netizens took to Twitter on Monday after the servers of WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram crashed. One netizen took to the micro-blogging platform and used a reference from the recent hit Netflix show, Squid Game. The tweet was about netizens switching to Twitter after the three social media apps went down on Monday. They wrote, "WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram down again, the world right now switching to Twitter".

Whatsapp, Facebook and Instagram down cos they played the squid game 😂 pic.twitter.com/lmhl4AnDSL — BK🎯 (@__mrken) October 4, 2021

Other Netizens also followed along the same lines and shared some funny tweets. A netizen shared a picture of a house burning in flames in the background as a woman checked her phone in the front yard of the same house. They compared themselves to the woman in the tweet.

WhatsApp Facebook and instagram are down 🚯me focusing on Twitter pic.twitter.com/OFHWjOllDr — ❤_Blue_Hope_❤ (@inderstandnow) October 4, 2021

Another user took to the micro-blogging site to share a reference from 'Madagascar' film. The picture featured three penguins representing the three apps that are currently down, WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook. One of the penguins that represented Twitter, was being saluted in the meme.

Whatsapp, Facebook and Instagram are down now...



Twitter people are like..#facebookdown pic.twitter.com/imKrSKkQRy — Ramesh Verma (@Ramesh__Kumar_) October 4, 2021

A Twitter user also shared a meme of several people fighting and involved in some chaos, and a calm man looking at his phone, who represented a Twitter user. The meme was captioned, "Twitter users after finding WhatsApp, Messenger, Facebook and Instagram on the trending page"

Twitter users after finding WhatsApp, Messenger, Facebook and Instagram on the trending page pic.twitter.com/2Q1PkRlvnJ — prabhasᴿᵃᵈʰᵉˢʰʸᵃᵐ 💞 (@Darling_abhi_) October 4, 2021

*Whatsapp, Facebook and Instagram are down*

Everyone coming back to twitter:pic.twitter.com/fsa32oOLDu — Jafrin⁷ (@antares_ojo_o) October 4, 2021

Me: WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram are down.



Professor: That's where Twitter comes in pic.twitter.com/OYGdmS2Nzd — SHANKI👑 (@ShankiAustine) October 4, 2021

According to 9to5Mac, the outage is also affecting platforms and services that use Facebook login. Niantic, the creator of Pokemon GO, says that it is "looking into reports of errors associated with Facebook login, and will update here once we have more information."

Image: Twitter/@taimoor96756753, Pixabay