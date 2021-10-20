The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) organisation which is at the helm of protests against attacks on Hindu temples in Bangladesh has now questioned Twitter after two of its accounts were apparently unavailable. Taking to the microblogging website, ISKCON has demanded Twitter to issue a clarification on why the accounts of ISKCON Bangladesh and the Bangladesh Hindu Unity Council are unavailable.

The demand was made by the organisation's Communications Director, Yudhistir Govinda Das. In another tweet, Das also questioned whether the accounts were removed due to pressure from the Bangladesh government. He also alleged that Hindu voices are being stifled amid an emergency.

We call on Twitter to clarify the reason on why @IskconBDH and @unitycouncilBD are currently unavailable: Yudhistir Govinda Das, ISKCON Communications — ISKCON (@iskcon) October 19, 2021

Twitter needs to explain why have they shut down @IskconBDH and @unitycouncilBD amidst the brutal attacks. Is this pressure from #Bangladesh government or @Twitter?



Why are Hindu voices are being silenced in the midst of an emergency. @Iyervval — Yudhistir Govinda Das (@yudhistirGD) October 19, 2021

Speaking to Republic Media Network, ISKCON Delhi Spokesperson Vrajendra Nandan Das called out Twitter's action and said that truth should not be hidden. In addition, he also informed that he will reach out to their Bangladesh counterparts and try finding the truth.

"This should not happen and truth should not be silenced. If we are sharing information through Twitter, people should know. They shouldn't have done this. We will reach out to our ISKCON counterparts in Bangladesh and Twitter and try finding out the truth," he said.

Radharaman Das, Vice President & Spokesperson ISKCON, Kolkata also expressed his anger over Twitter's actions and said that the two Twitter handles that were blocked were connecting the victims to the world. He also claimed that the micro-blogging platform has locked his account on a few occassions. "Twitter has killed our voice. Even my Twitter handle is locked many times. I had to delete some of my tweets and after that I was able to access my account," said Das.



Hitting out at Twitter, Das claimed that the website has become a part of the group attacking the Hindu minorities in Bangladesh. He claimed that if people across the world do not know what is happening in Bangladesh, then violence will continue.

"People will continue to suffer. These two accounts were showing the horrific pictures and telling the stories, so that the world can see what is happening," he added.

However, he also acknowledged that the Bangladesh government did take action and transferred many police officers. In addition, the Bangladesh government has also promised compensation for people who lost their houses and properties in the violence, said Das. In his concluding remarks, the ISKCON Vice-President also said that the US government has also issued a strong response, thereby indicating that the world now knows what is happening in Bangladesh.

ISKCON demands strong condemnation from UN Chief

Amid a spate of attacks on Hindu temples in the recent days, ISKCON has demanded a strong response from the United Nations Chief Antonio Guterres. After United Nations Resident Coordinator in Bangladesh condemned the attacks, ISKCON temple vice-president Radharamn Das said that the attacks are 'still continuing'. Meanwhile on October 19, Das had written to the UN requesting Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to issue a statement of condemnation and send a UN delegation to Bangladesh for quick action.

Hindu temples attacked in Bangladesh on Dussehra

Devotees at an ISKCON temple in Bangladesh's Noakhali area were violently attacked by a mob, during which one person lost his life, and several others suffered injuries. The temple property was also damaged. Sharing pictures of the vandalised temple, ISKCON had said that there was significant damage to property and informed about the condition of a devotee being critical.

Chinmoy Krishna Das, the divisional secretary of ISKCON temple, Chattagram, spoke about the situation in ISKCON and informed about the death of a temple member in the attacks. "A mob of around 500 people attacked the ISKCON temple on Friday. A member of the temple has succumbed to the injuries after the attack. Apart from that, a large number of people were also injured in the attack and are now admitted to the hospital," he said.