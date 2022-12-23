‘Humbled & Thrilled Elon Musk Took A Chance’: Parody On Becoming Twitter's CEO Goes Viral

Writer and producer Bess Kalb used the ideas of Elon Musk’s various innovative ventures against him and apparently made fun of the Twitter chief in a five-tweet thread days after Musk conducted a public poll on Twitter about whether he should continue as the CEO of the company. On the face of it, the thread doesn’t come out as a parody but intends to lampoon the Tesla owner after he offered to quit as the CEO but only after a whirlwind stint announcing major steps to uplift the financial position of the company.

Emmy award-nominated writer Kalb taking a potshot at Musk began by expressing a feeling of ‘thrill’ at Elon Musk taking a chance appointing her as the CEO of the company. She also went on to announce the amount earned by the micro-blogging platform from the newly launched verification service.

Can finally announce: I am humbled, honored, and frankly still in shock to be the new CEO of @twitter. Though we haven't always seen eye to eye (Edgelord memes! Verification fiasco! The "sink" joke being the full extent of his business plan!) I am thrilled @elonmusk took a chan — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) December 21, 2022

‘I am thrilled Elon Musk took a chance’: Bess Kalb

Kalb declaring she has been appointed as the new CEO of Twitter said, “Can finally announce: I am humbled, honoured, and frankly still in shock to be the new CEO of @twitter. Though we haven't always seen eye to eye (Edgelord memes! Verification fiasco! The "sink" joke being the full extent of his business plan!) I am thrilled @elonmusk took a chan.”

Further commenting on the revenue earned from the Twitter Blue service she said, “I am also finally able to disclose, Elon made over $68,000 from his flagship innovation Twitter Blue! We at @twitter thank him for that smart and lucrative idea and wish him the best in his future projects. We know they will be great and only explode a handful of people.”

‘Ruined his reputation and legacy’

Seemed to be suggesting Musk always end up demeaning his own legacy and reputation while intervening in episodes where people are in distress she said, “Whether he has failed to rescue people from a cave and then called the actual rescuer a paedophile, sent CPAP machines to hospitals instead of direly needed ventilators, or spent $44 billion to ruin his reputation and legacy, @elonmusk has always been on the forefront of.”

Later Kalb used Musk’s venture SpaceX to take a dig at him, “He is so much more than the apartheid profiteer heir of an emerald mine owner who openly hates him, he is a man whose current only friend is Jared Kushner. I know that with his level of know-how and unimpeachable foresight, @elonmusk will definitely go to Mars in his lifeti.”

Finally, Bess Kalb thanked for the support on the first day at Twitter and used the Neuralink venture of Musk against him, “Wow! Thank you all for the tremendous show of support! My first day is going great. In keeping with the outgoing CEO’s good and sensical method, I’ll be using the following poll to make all hires. “Have you implanted a chip in monkeys’ brains and it killed each and every monkey?.”

Musk bought Twitter for $44 bn and took over as the CEO of the company, beginning with a slew of measures to turn around the company, fired many senior executives and forcing people to resign. He also demanded ‘extremely hardcore’ work from the employees to turn the fortunes of the company. A few days back he conducted a poll on Twitter about whether he should continue as the CEO of the company, in which the results ousted him with 57.5% votes asking him to step down.

Image: Twitter, @Bessbell, AP