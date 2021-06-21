'Bread In, Bread Out': Celebrate International Yoga Day With Amul's 'sabse Aasan Snack'

International Yoga Day is celebrated on June 21 all across the globe. During the lockdown, when most people couldn't get to the gym and had to rely on home workouts to stay fit, yoga came in handy. Amul has also released a whimsical creative on Instagram to commemorate the occasion in its trademark flair. "Amul Topical: Celebrating World Yoga Day!" Amul captioned its Instagram post.

Amul Topical celebrates World Yoga Day

Amul also shared the same graphic on Twitter with the same caption. In no time, Amul started receiving amazing responses from its followers. One of the users wrote, "Prana-Jam Is Good For Health." Another wrote, "Butter in butter out." However, some of the users also criticised the branding idea of Amul. One user wrote, "For your profit please don't promote unhealthy products. Bread seriously??? It's international yoga day today.." Another wrote, "Bread Out ?? Its a very cheap caption, Amul...Don’t spoil your legacy of creative advertising." One user tweeted,, "Bread In, Bread Out! No digestion, kya?"

International Yoga Day

On the occasion of International Yoga Day 2021, a number of Bollywood celebrities, politicians, NGOs, and other organisations shared photos of themselves in Yoga postures to raise awareness. On Monday, June 21, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed at the International Yoga Day 2021, emphasising the many advantages of yoga and how, in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, the world has a newfound appreciation for the tradition.

During his speech to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposed an UN-mandated International Day of Yoga. In his speech, Prime Minister Modi highlighted Yoga as an essential gift of India's ancient culture and pushed for man-nature peace through it. The initiative gained 177 countries' backing, the most number of co-sponsors for a UNGA Resolution of this type ever. The 21st of June was named as International Yoga Day on Prime Minister Modi's suggestion since it coincided with the summer solstice, the longest day of the year in the northern hemisphere, which has special significance across the world.

Picture Credit: Amul_India/Instagram