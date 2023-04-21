Buzzfeed News Shuts Down; Hundreds Of Employees Sacked

As part of a cost-cutting effort by its corporate parent, Pulitzer Prize-winning digital media company BuzzFeed News has been shut down resulting in a massive 15% workforce layoff in addition to its earlier layoffs. Jonah Peretti, co-founder and CEO of Buzzfeed Inc., announced Thursday that the company will be making cuts to its business, content, technology, and administrative teams in addition to its news section, the Associated Press reported.

In his memo, Peretti claimed that he "made the decision to overinvest" in the news section but failed to grasp the lack of the necessary funding for operations at an early enough stage. This year, digital advertising fell drastically, reducing the income of tech giants like Google and Facebook. The sector has experienced waves of layoffs, and more are anticipated.

'I’ve learned from these mistakes,' says CEO of Buzzfeed Inc.

“I’ve learned from these mistakes, and the team moving forward has learned from them as well. We know that the changes and improvements we are making today are necessary steps to building a better future,” Peretti said in a memo.

Pocharapon Neammanee, an employee who has been hit by the layoff took to Twitter and said, "Now that I had time to process yesterdays layoffs, and grieved a bit. Here’s my notes app letter to all the reporters at BuzzFeed News. In short, thank you for inspiring me and you all are truly defined Truth and Joy the best."

Anonymous Buzzfeed employee calls the layoffs 'Operation Doomsday,'

Kate Nocera, former bureau chief of Washington D.C. for Buzzfeed tweeted, "EVERY. TIME."

Another former employee, Sarah Schweppe expressed her sorrow and said, "I've spent 7 years at BuzzFeed — started on the branded team and then joined the @BuzzFeedNews team. I was proud to be on the copy desk, which has, in my biased opinion, the best style guide a publication can offer."

In an investigative series by Megha Rajagopalan, Alison Killing, and Christo Buschek on the facilities put in place by the Chinese government for the widespread imprisonment of Muslims, BuzzFeed News received its first Pulitzer in international reporting in 2021.