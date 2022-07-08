Can two Twitter users co-author a Tweet? Read more about CoTweets here

Earlier this year, rumours about a new Twitter feature that will allow users to collaborate and post a Tweet surfaced on the internet. Now, Twitter has officially announced the feature called CoTweet that lets two users create a post together which appears on both their profiles.

What is a CoTweet on Twitter?

A CoTweet is a collaborative Tweet created by two users. Once two users co-author a tweet, it's posted on both their profiles simultaneously. To differentiate a CoTweet from other tweets, users see both the authors' profile pictures and usernames as the header. While the feature would allow Twitter users to partner with others and expand their viewership, it would also help them to build connections on the platform.

How to create a CoTweet?

Creating a CoTweet is very simple. In the beginning, the authors should discuss the content of a post via Direct Message on the platform or even off the platform. Thereafter, one author can create the CoTweet via the Tweet composer and send an invite to the co-author. When the co-author accepts the invite, the post immediately goes out as a CoTweet and is showcased on the profiles of both the authors and their followers' timelines.

Share a Tweet, share the cred.



Now testing CoTweets, a new way to Tweet together. pic.twitter.com/q0gHSCXnhv — Twitter Create (@TwitterCreate) July 7, 2022

Can CoTweets be edited?

One thing that users should keep in mind is that CoTweets cannot be changed or edited once the co-author invitation is sent out. Anyways, if users want to make some changes, they can delete the CoTweet and create a new one. Additionally, if the co-author invite sent by one user is rejected or declined by the other user, the CoTweet won't be published. Lastly, users can send CoTweets invites to people that follow them and have public accounts.

CoTweet features

Let's talk about some CoTweet features. First, anyone on Twitter can ReTweet or Quote a CoTweet. However, only the co-author who sent the invite can pin the CoTweet to their profile. Additionally, only the first Tweet in a thread can be a CoTweet. It might come as a disappointment for some users, but CoTweets cannot be promoted. Nevertheless, one can still include polls, GIFs, photos, videos, links and Spaces to CoTweets.

If someone wants to know more details about the CoTweet feature, they can head over to https://help.twitter.com/en/using-twitter/cotweets#cotweet. It is important to remember that the feature is currently being tested by Twitter and is only available to select accounts in the United States, Canada and Korea. If the platform is satisfied with the test results, the feature should be released for other regions as well.