Celebrities Pour In Congratulatory Wishes As Koo Crosses 10 Million Users

As Koo, India’s multi-language micro-blogging app has crossed 1 Crore (10 million) downloads, movie stars, sportspersons and people from all walks of life have started pouring in their wishes to the platform and are celebrating the success of the made in India app. Launched in March 2020, Koo has registered massive growth and now includes some of the most prominent faces from the entertainment, politics and sports industry who are regularly sharing their updates and are connecting daily with their followers, in eight languages.

The Brainchild of serial entrepreneurs Aprameya Radhakrishna and Mayank Bidawatka, Koo enables millions of people to engage in online conversations and empowers them to express themselves freely through the platform in eight languages including Hindi, Kannada, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Assamese, Bangla and English.

Leading actors like Anupam Kher, Tiger Shroff, Kangana Ranaut; Praveen Dabas prominent Ministers and politicians such as Nitin Gadkari, Kamal Nath, Ashok Gehlot, Yogi Adityanath, Shivraj Singh Chauhan, Supriya Sule, Piyush Goyal, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Sanjay Singh, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Basavaraj Bommai, H D Kumaraswamy, Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Chandrashekhar Azad to name a few; sportspersons like Mohammed Shami, Wriddhiman Saha, Aakash Chopra, Javagal Srinath, Saina Nehwal, Abhinav Bindra, Ravi Kumar Dahiya, Mary Kom and many others. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY), Press Information Bureau (PIB), Ministry of Railways, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, MyGov, Digital India, BSNL, India Post, National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) now have a presence on Koo. Chief Ministers of 14 Indian states, politicians from various political parties – both regional and national – and media houses are also active on Koo. The platform now hosts a plethora of Government departments and individuals who use it to showcase developments and share updates with people in Indian languages.

Wishing Koo on its success, actress Lara Dutta posted a video on the platform and said, “Heartiest congratulations to Koo on achieving 10 million downloads. This incredible feat and I am really happy to be a part of the Koo family. The platform allows me to not only share my thoughts in English with my friends and family but also in Hindi which makes a world of a difference for me.”

Sharing his thoughts, veteran actor Ashish Vidyarthi said, “Congratulations Koo! In such a short time, you attained this massive feat. I am loving my experience on the platform and I am looking forward to many more trending updates. Keep growing, keep achieving! Best wishes dear Koo.”

Former Indian spinner, Pragyan Ojha said, “Congratulations #koo. Great to see our homegrown app doing well. I am deeply enjoying the multi-lingual feature that is being provided by you. I feel in a multi-lingual country like India, it is very important for everyone to understand your thoughts and this function allows me to express myself in a better way. All the best guys! Go well!”

Congratulating Koo, actor Pravin Dabas who is all set to make an appearance in Made in Heaven season 2, said, “#Koo1Crore Congratulations to Koo on 1core download. I am extremely happy to be a part of the platform and would request everyone to join Koo as it is India’s own social media platform.”

Mohabbatein fame actor Preeti Jhangani also congratulated Koo on the occasion and said, “Koo has been growing at an accelerated pace and has now crossed 10 Million app downloads!! Here’s wishing Koo for this indomitable feat!”

Popular TV actor, Delnaaz Irani also shared her thoughts on Koo’s success and said, “Congratulations to KOO on reaching 10 Million App downloads, that’s an absolutely amazing achievement guys! Wishing you all more success and more power to you all! #Koo1Crore.”

Former Big Boss contestant and leading TV actor, Bhakhtyar Irani said, “Congratulations the Koo app! 10 million downloads is a massive feat and I wish all the luck to everyone behind the platform.”

“Congratulations on 10 M downloads Koo. Keep rising keep shining! #koo1crore.” said Ranchi Diaries actress Soundarya Sharma.

Koo is a one-of-a-kind, India-first multi-lingual platform that facilitates active conversations among creators and allows them to express themselves in their language and users can follow creators of their choice to create a customised feed.. The app has received appreciation from all quarters, having won the Aatmanirbhar App Innovation Challenge in 2020 held by the Indian government. It was also named Google PlayStore’s Best Daily Essential App for 2020 and got a special mention by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Mann Ki Baat address.

