'Centre Against Abuse Of Social Media': RS Prasad Says 'no Intention Of Invading Privacy'

The battle between Twitter and the central government over non-compliance with new IT rules has been intensified, however, Union IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad in an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network has reiterated that the government of India has no intention of invading any rights. Despite the new Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, coming into force on May 25, US-based micro-blogging site Twitter is yet to share details of compliance with the Ministry of Electronics and IT.

On the other hand, Twitter on Thursday stressed that it will strive to comply with the guidelines, it has also sought amendments in the new rules. Expressing commitment towards protecting freedom of speech and privacy, a Twitter spokesperson revealed that the microblogging service plans to talk to the Union government for amending certain clauses of these regulations which restrict a free conversation on the platform.

Ravi Shankar Prasad clarifies the government's motive over new IT Rules

While Twitter expressed concern over the right to privacy, Union IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad in an exclusive interview with Republic TV reiterated that the government has no intention of invading anyone's privacy. "First of all, you should understand what we are seeking. All the social media platforms may it be Twitter, Facebook, WhatsApp or LinkedIn are having good business in India. They have also empowered ordinary Indians. I must acknowledge today on Republic TV that the government of India acknowledges the ordinary Indians to ask questions, criticise the government including the Prime Miniter. The issue is not the use of social media but it is the abuse of social media. What should I do if a distorted mother approaches me as an IT Minister that ex-lover of her young daughter is pushing all on the social media and making it viral?" said Ravi Shankar Prasad.

"Use social media, ask questions let them criticise but have a forum for grievance redressal in case of abuse and misuse of social media," added Ravi Shankar Prasad.

On the privacy remark, Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "Privacy means the core of individual identity. Your matrimonial record, your sexual preferences, your health record, your medical record, your property, tax record, and most important the right of your child inherited. We are not invading any rights. We do not want them to disclose all the messages only limited cases of violence, safety of India, dignity, crime against women, sexual abuse of children. They already reveal what all is asked for in the US and Canada."

Ravi Shankar Prasad on social media use during Pandemic

The Union IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad also shed light on the use of social media at a time when India is battling the second wave of COVID-19 and various states have undergone lockdown. "This whole work from home was started by me. Today 80 percent of IT work is happening as work from home. All these PM's transfers which are nearly 18 thousand crore plus during COVID to the farmers at a click of a button in the form of Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) into their bank account Rs 2000 every three months. All the vaccine has been taken in the app developed in India by Indians," said Ravi Shankar Prasad adding that the government has linked up 37 crore poor banks with Aadhar card and mobile number, more than 440 welfare scheme being given. 1.70 lakh crore saved from middlemen and that is what digital media is all about.

