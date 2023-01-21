Centre Issues New Rules For Social Media Influencers, Violations Entail Rs 50 Lakh Penalty

In order to protect the public from being misled by digital advertisements, the Central government has issued new guidelines for social media influencers and celebrities. The Department of Consumer Affairs under Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution released a new set of rules named ‘Endorsements Know-hows!’ for celebrities, influencers and virtual influencers on social media platforms to ensure that individuals do not mislead their audiences when endorsing products or services.

The new rule book also mentions a hefty fine, strict legal action and even a ban on their endorsement of the products if the influencers are in violation of the guidelines.

Centre takes step to curb misleading advertisements

According to an official release by the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, the decision comes after the officials deliberated upon the rise in influencers on digital platforms and social media, such as Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. The ministry says these rules apply to anyone who has the ability to influence purchasing decisions or opinions of the buyers about any product, service or brand. The new guidelines now make it mandatory for an influencer to disclose any material connection with the advertiser.

"This includes not only benefits and incentives, but also monetary or other compensation, trips or hotel stays, media barters, coverage and awards, free products with or without conditions, discounts, gifts and any family or personal or employment relationship", the release stated. Moreover, endorsements must be made in simple, clear language and usage of terms such as "advertisement," "sponsored," or "paid promotion".

"They should not endorse any product or service and service in which due diligence has been done by them or that they have not personally used or experienced", according to the Ministry. Any violation of the said rules will result in a penalty of Rs 50 lakh along with strict legal action based on the seriousness of the offence. They could also be banned from advertising for the violations.

Rohit Kumar Singh, Secretary Department of Consumer Affairs, revealed that the social media influencer market in India in 2022 was worth Rs 1,275 crore and it will inflate to 2,800 crore by 2025. "The social media influencer of substance, which means those having good number of followers are in excess of one lakh in the country," he said per PTI.