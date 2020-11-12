Centre Mulls Legal Action Against Twitter Over Showing Leh Part Of J&K: Sources

As Twitter continues to show Leh a part of Jammu-Kashmir, instead of Ladakh in its geo-tagging feature, government sources on Thursday said that the Ministry of Electronics and IT has issued a notice to the micro-blogging site. Sources state that the Centre has asked Twitter 'Why should legal action not be taken?'. The social media giant had earlier shown Leh as a part of 'People's Republic of China', which was later corrected to 'Jammu & Kashmir, India'. Since the revocation of Article 370, Jammu-Kashmir has been split into two Union territories - Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh.

Centre warns Twitter's CEO after it misrepresents India's map & shows Leh & J&K in China

Centre mulls legal action on Twitter

Sources report that Centre has sent a notice to Twitter's VP, giving 5 days to explain within five working days as to why legal action should not be initiated against it for 'undermining the territorial integrity of India by showing an incorrect map'. Sources state that possible action on Twitter includes - restricting access of Twitter in India 69 A of IT Act, filing FIR under the Criminal Laws Amendment act which may result in punishment upto 6-month jail term. Centre had taken objection to Leh being displayed as part of China with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, after which it was corrected to display it a part of Jammu & Kashmir.

This was the second instance of twitter’s, shall we call inaccurate description, that I had flagged during my trip to Ladakh in mid-October. I am glad the Govt of India has issued notice to twitter. See the screenshots pic.twitter.com/GMSoBoP9eo — Nitin A. Gokhale (@nitingokhale) November 12, 2020

Twitter terms displaying Leh in 'J&K, People's Republic Of China' as 'technical issue'

Twitter displays J&K as part of China

On October 18, Twitter came under fire again for displaying Jammu-Kashmir's Leh as a part of 'People's Republic of China'. National Security Analyst Nitin Gokhale who was live on Twitter near Leh airport, noticed that his location was displaying as 'Jammu and Kashmir, People's Republic of China'. This anomaly was raised by Observer Research Foundation (ORF) chairman Kanchan Gupta to Twitter India, stating that it was not an 'isolated incident', but that several netizens who were logging online faced the same issue.

Taking to Twitter, Gokhale had narrated, "This morning, I was live on Twitter along with Rohit Pandita to apprise people of my journey to Ladakh from Himachal Pradesh via a new road. After we finished our broadcast, to our horror, we found that the location we had put of our location of the War Memorial, Hall of Fame - a famous landmark in Leh came as Jammu and Kashmir, the People's Republic of China. I apprised Twitter by tagging them, expecting them to take action, but except for anger from people of India, nothing happened."

Twitter's spokesperson then issued a statement on the same saying that they were aware of the sensitivities around the issue of Kashmir. The statement also stated that teams are investigating to resolve the concerned geo-tagging issue. "We became aware of this technical issue on Sunday, & understand & respect the sensitivities around it. Teams have worked swiftly to investigate & resolve the concerned geotag issue."

SHOCKING: Twitter shows India's Leh in 'Jammu-Kashmir, People's Republic of China'

Netizens come down heavily on Twitter after it shows Leh as part of China