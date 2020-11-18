Centre Unsatisfied With Twitter's Apology; Focus On Rectifying Geotagging Issue: Sources

Sources in the Central government told Republic TV on Wednesday that a mere apology by Twitter on showing Jammu & Kashmir as a part of China is not enough. Maintaining that this is only the first step, the government reportedly wants rectification of the geotagging issue. Sources added that the possibility of Twitter being banned under the Information Technology Act hasn't been ruled out unless visible action is seen.

As per sources, an internal Indian government suggests that there are 6-7 locations in Indian territory that are still depicted as a part of either Nepal, Pakistan, or China. The Centre might form a joint team with Twitter representatives to monitor the action taken, sources added. Earlier, Twitter attracted the government's ire as it continued to show Leh as a part of J&K instead of Ladakh.

Twitter sparks off controversy

This controversy came to the fore on October 18 when national security analyst Nitin Gokhale noticed that his location (near Leh airport) was displaying 'Jammu and Kashmir, People's Republic of China' on Twitter. Subsequently, the Parliamentary Joint Committee on the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019 had expressed strong displeasure over the geotagging issue and asked Twitter to submit a written apology and an affidavit. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology wrote to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey on October 22 reminding him that Leh is the headquarter of Ladakh and that both Ladakh and J&K are 'integral and inalienable parts of India, governed by the Constitution of India'.

MeitY Secretary Ajay Sawhney, in his letter, asked the micro-blogging site to respect the sensitivities of Indian citizens. He emphasized that any attempt by Twitter to disrespect the sovereignty and integrity of India is totally unacceptable and unlawful. In response, Twitter had issued a statement stressing that it was aware of the sensitivities around the issue and that its teams are working swiftly on the matter.

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Meenakshi Lekhi- the chairperson of Parliamentary Joint Committee on the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019 confirmed this development. According to her, this showed the strength of the people of India. Additionally, she revealed that Twitter's process of implementing the corrective measures in the geotagging issue will be completed by November 30.

