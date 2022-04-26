CEO Parag Aggrawal Expresses Pride In Teams After Elon Musk Buys Twitter

Moments after tech billionaire Elon Musk inked a historic deal to take control of Twitter, company CEO Parag Agarwal said that the platform has a relevance that impacts the whole world. While stopping short of talking about the deal, the 37-year-old said that he was proud of the team and inspired by the ‘important work that they do.” Notably, soon after the takeover, Elon Musk dished out a statement saying that he was looking forward to working with the company to unlock the immense potential that it has.

Twitter Takeover

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has officially bought Twitter Inc., capping speculations about the future of the microblogging platform. On Monday, the Tesla CEO inked a deal to buy a 100% stake in the company for an estimated US$44 billion. The historic deal marks one of the biggest-ever leveraged buyouts of a listed company, making Twitter trade as a private company for $54.20 per share.

"Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion," read a press release announcing the news. "Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company."

Monday’s deal also capped a saga complete with drama, the threat of hostile takeover and adoption of Poison Pill. Musk announced the deal in an online statement wherein he talked about Free Speech, spambots and the potential of the most influential social media platforms in the world. “I want to make Twitter better than ever by enhancing the product with new features, making the algorithms open source to increase trust, defeating spambots and authenticating all humans.”

The Space X CEO and self-claimed free speech absolutist always claimed that Twitter had potential which wasn’t unlocked as yet. In his U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing, where Musk first made the offer to buy Twitter, he had said, "Twitter has unlimited potential. I will unlock it." What's more, is that the billionaire also believes that Twitter does not prioritise free speech, an aspect crucial for democracies.”

