Chhattisgarh Village Turns Into 'YouTubers' Hub'; Locals Create Content For Livelihood

A small village in Chhattisgarh's Raipur has turned into a YouTubers' Hub where the local people have taken up the work to create engaging and informative content for online video sharing and social media platforms and are also earning a good livelihood out of it.

This is about Tulsi village situated in Raipur where thousands of young people have come together to start their own YouTube channels and create engaging digital content including shows, short films, and other video content. According to the local people, they have been making content for both educational as well as entertainment purposes.

One of the YouTubers, Jai Verma spoke to ANI about the same and said that people are getting influenced by their groups and have now started making their own videos for YouTube, TikTok as well as Instagram reels. Further speaking about his own work, Verma added,

"I have an MSc Chemistry degree. I was a part-time teacher and had a coaching institute. Earlier, I earned Rs 12,000-Rs 15,000 per month. Now, we earn Rs 30,000-35,000 per month."

Another female artist, Pinky Sahu who is also a YouTuber and acts in several videos said that the activities by these groups have helped women's empowerment in the area.

"It has been 1.5 yrs since I started. We've around 40 YouTube channels. Everyone here participates. Women here are generally not allowed to step out of houses but through our YouTube channel, we have given them a lot of info that girls too can do something", she said.

The village which has turned into a hub of 'artists'

A small village with a population of around 3,000-4,000 people, Tulsi is located 45 km from Raipur and is the home to hundreds of passionate young people who act in videos released on YouTube channels besides promoting their content on their own social media accounts as well. This not only reflects the village's passion for making creative content and polishing their acting skills for social media but also exhibits the advent of the internet and new media opportunities that have made their way to the rural parts of the country.

It is pertinent to note that the village has also started attracting tourists.

