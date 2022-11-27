‘Chief Twit’ Elon Musk Hits Back At Critics With Stats, Gives Sneak Peek Into Twitter 2.0

Twitter CEO Elon Musk is taking pride in the recent milestones achieved by the social networking company, which has experienced a fair share of instability since his takeover.

On Sunday, Musk took to his Twitter handle to share slides displaying important stats. “Slides from my Twitter company talk,” he wrote alongside the four images. According to the billionaire, the company has experienced an all-time high of signups as well as user activity.

In addition, Twitter has observed a significantly less number of hate speech impressions, and a plunge in impersonation after a slight spike. Musk’s revelations come as a big surprise, as many speculated that his plans of free speech and paid blue ticks on the platform could be catastrophic in nature and cause a rise in impersonations and hateful content. Towards the end of the slides, the Twitter boss teased the company’s revamped version of Twitter 2.0, touted as ‘The Everything App’ which will encompass video, payments, encrypted DMs, and 'advertising as entertainment features'.

Slides from my Twitter company talk pic.twitter.com/8LLXrwylta — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 27, 2022

Musk makes big plans for Twitter following the acquisition

Despite the backlash, Musk’s stance on free speech has garnered some adoration. “Out of the big 5 social media platforms (FB/IG/TT/YT/TWT), only 1 allows free and open speech, even if it goes against the media’s narrative. Twitter. And it took a billionaire to buy it and fix things…otherwise, there wouldn’t be free speech on any platform. Scary.@elonmusk,” wrote comedian duo HodgeTwins. Briefly responding to it, Musk wrote “true.”

Meanwhile, Musk is leaving no stone unturned to pivot Twitter into success, even if takes the billionaire to start manufacturing mobile phones if Twitter gets ousted from Google Play and Apple App Store. “I certainly hope it does not come to that, but, yes, if there is no other choice, I will make an alternative phone,” Musk responded to a user who had asked him what he would do if such a situation arises.