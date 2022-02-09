Chinar Corps' Blocked Instagram, Facebook Accounts Re-activated After 10 Days

After the Indian Army's Chinar Corps' Instagram and Facebook accounts were blocked out since January 28, the social media giants re-activated the accounts on February 9. For reasons unknown and unstated, the Mark Zuckerberg-founded Meta suspended the Srinagar-based military corps witnessed the outage. The Indian Army's strategically located formation in the Kashmir valley, for over a week now have not responded to the official communication in this regard, officials said to PTI on Tuesday.

The pages on Facebook and Instagram were created to negate the lies and propaganda flowing from across the border and also to apprise people of the real situation in the Kashmir valley, an official said.

There was no immediate response from Facebook and Instagram, which are a part of the same company, he added.

Chinar Corps Instagram and Facebook accounts recovered

A senior official, speaking on condition of anonymity, has said the matter had been taken up with the authorities concerned in Facebook, but so far there has been no response from their side.

"A link you followed may be broken, or the page may have been removed," read the messages on both Facebook as well as Instagram pages of the Chinar Corps, a popular name of XV Corps of the Army in Kashmir. Generally, the two social media websites remove a page if it does not follow the rules and regulations laid by the company or if people report about it.

However, contrary to the popular belief, the extremist Taliban and its leaders' accounts continued to exist on Twitter, amid violence and turmoil in August 2021 or even after it formed a self-imposed government in Kabul.

While defence experts view the blocking as a 'bias' on part of parent company Meta, others say that atrocities on women, minorities, innocent lives, etc in Pakistan did not catch the eyes of Facebook and Twitter, but an Indian Army's body did. The official handle of Chinar Corps had over 24,000 followers on Facebook and 43,300 followers on Instagram and is named ChinarCorpsIA and no unusual activity has been reported after they were recovered

Further, experts commented that generally the pages are blocked out after having been reported by a section or a large group as part of coordinated complaints.