Choose Your Fate: Twitter CEO Elon Musk Asks Staffers To Work Long Hours Or Resign

Twitter CEO Elon Musk has reportedly left the company’s remaining workforce with two options- either work for "long hours at high intensity", or pack their bags and leave. According to the Washington Post, an email sent to staffers by Musk urged them to sign the condition if they wish to continue working in the company. Those who do not agree to the pledge and do not provide their signatures for the same until Thursday will be given a severance pay of three months.

The email also read that Twitter "will need to be extremely hardcore,” which will “mean working long hours at high intensity.” “Going forward, to build a breakthrough Twitter 2.0 and succeed in an increasingly competitive world, we will need to be extremely hardcore. This will mean working long hours at high intensity. Only exceptional performance will constitute a passing grade,” Musk wrote in the email, which was also viewed by The Guardian.

Employees were then asked to tap on a link by 17:00 EST on Thursday if they would like to be "part of the new Twitter". "Whatever decision you make, thank you for your efforts to make Twitter successful,” the email read. Musk further added that the social networking company will be “much more engineering-driven” following his acquisition and “those writing great code will constitute the majority of our team.”

Twitter in disarray after Musk's takeover

The latest ultimatum arrives days after Musk sacked nearly 50% of Twitter’s workforce and justified the move by stating that he had "no choice" as the social media giant was incurring losses of about $4 million per day. He also shifted the blame for a "massive drop in revenue" to activist groups that were “pressuring advertisers" to back out from the microblogging platform.

Lately, workers at Twitter have been subject to receiving blunt orders from the management. From being told to return home if they’re on the way to the office, to receiving emails that read “today is your last working day,” employees of the company have been thrown into a state of disarray following Musk’s $44 billion takeover.