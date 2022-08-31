Citing Whistleblower, Elon Musk Seeks To Delay $44 Billion Twitter Deal Trial

Nearly a month after Tesla CEO Elon Musk walked away from a $44 billion Twitter acquisition deal, landing him in a legal battle with the microblogging site, has now sought court permission to delay the trial, at least by about a month. The trial is scheduled to start on October 17, however, the world's richest man wants to begin the trial by November 10. In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the SpaceX boss argued that Twitter's former head of security, Peiter Zatko, who filed the complaint, has provided additional reasons for ending the deal-- a claim that Twitter contested.

According to Twitter, Musk wants to terminate the acquisition in an “invalid and wrongful” way and has asked the Delaware Chancery Court to force him to go through with the deal. Notably, the microblogging major asked the court to force Musk to close the deal for $54.20 per share, however, the billionaire wants to walk away from the deal without paying a $1 billion break-up fee. "He did not make his whistleblower disclosures to the appropriate governmental bodies to benefit Musk or to harm Twitter, but rather to protect the American public and Twitter shareholders,” Zatko's lawyers wrote in a prepared statement.

Why did Musk walk out of the Twitter deal?

Earlier in May, Twitter agreed to Musk's buyout offer for a whopping $44 billion. After the takeover, Musk proposed a series of bold decisions including, mass layoffs of employees, paying in dogecoin and banning advertising. After a few days of the deal, he demanded Twitter share all details related to fake accounts on its platform. In June this year, Twitter reportedly agreed to share its full information on spam "bots accounts"-- automated accounts that typically promote scams and misinformation. However, the world's richest man contended with the data and finally walked away from the deal.

As per Twitter, it has around 229 million accounts, of which around 5% are fake or bots. But the Tesla CEO has disputed that 20% or more are bogus, without contending any concrete evidence. Several tech pundits claimed it was just an attempt to reach the final deal at a much lesser amount or even to walk away entirely. Later, in July, Twitter sued billionaire Elon Musk for abandoning the deal. Subsequently, Musk filed a countersuit against it.

Image: AP/Unsplash