Clubhouse extends support for 5 Indian languages, Indian creator becomes new brand icon

Clubhouse has extended the apps support to 13 new languages, which also includes five Indian languages including Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil and Telegu. This would expand the application's user base as the global audience will feel at ease while using the application in their native language. In addition, the audio-only social platform has also launched a new app icon featuring Indian creator Anirudh Deshmukh.

In the official blog post announcing the additional languages for Clubhouse and the new brand icon, Clubhouse has talked a great deal about the Indian creator, who is now the face of the brand. Talking about him, Clubhouse says "Based in Mumbai, Anirudh joined Clubhouse at the start of the year and by the spring, had launched his now 72K member club, Anirudh, where he hosts his nightly show ‘Late Night Jam.’ Budding artists from around the world have come to love Anirudh for the authenticity and genuine support he shares, as he encourages them each night to take the stage and share their music, poetry, and life experiences."

Clubhouse expands support for five Indian languages

On the official blog post published on November 2, 2021, Clubhouse says that "We’re starting on Android with thirteen new languages launching immediately — including French, German, Hindi, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Kannada, Korean, Malayalam, Portuguese (Brazilian), Spanish, Tamil, and Telugu. We’ll be adding support for iOS and additional languages soon so that people from Mumbai and Paris to Sao Pãulo and Jakarta can experience Clubhouse in a way that feels a bit more native to them."

The support for additional languages is limited to Android devices for the time being. Clubhouse says that they will add support for iOS soon. As a company, it is a smart strategy to bring the feature to the Android ecosystem at priority, as the sharp majority of smartphones purchased in India run on Google's Android OS. While iPhones are extravagantly hyped, the premium price appeals to a lesser number of users in India.

All in-app text will now appear in native language for French, German, Hindi, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Kannada, Korean, Malayalam, Brazilian Portuguese, Spanish, Tamil, and Telugu speakers on Android, with iOS coming soon! — Clubhouse (@Clubhouse) November 3, 2021

On October 23, 2021, Clubhouse CEO Paul Davison and head of marketing Maya Watson announced a new feature called Pinned Links during an On The Verge event. The feature will allow moderators of an audio room on the application to pin an external link at the top of the room. These external links can redirect listeners to a website, news article, podcast, YouTube video and more. The feature will be live for both Android and iOS on October 27, 2021, along with other features that have been released by Clubhouse recently.