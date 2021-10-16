Clubhouse Introduces Music Mode To Allow Streaming Of Audio In Better Quality

It was back in July 2021 that Clubhouse removed its 'invite-only' joining program and became open to all users. Since then, the application has been adding a lot of features to improve user experience and stay ahead in the competition. Most recently, Clubhouse launched a new Music Mode which would allow users to play and listen to live music in high quality over live broadcast.

The Clubhouse Music Mode optimises the application to broadcast music with great stereo sound, the company said in an official blog post. It would appeal to people who love listening to music or are creators and producers and talk about the same on the audio-based communication platform, it added. While the blog post does not specify the exact specification of high-quality sound, it does mention that users will be able to use professional equipment such as a dedicated USB mic during their Clubhouse sessions.

Clubhouse Music Mode will enable users to share audio in better quality

To turn on the Clubhouse Music Mode, a user can tap the three dots present in the top right corner of the interface in a chat room and select Music from the option called Audio Quality. It is important to note that the Music option is available above other audio qualities, which are low, normal and high. The Music Mode will relay audio in better quality so that listeners can experience it in a better manner.

The Music Mode is not the only audio improvement that Clubhouse has introduced over time. Most recently, the application also added Spatial Audio which makes conversations on Clubhouse sound more lively. The platform has implemented the feature in a way that the voice of all people involved in a Clubhouse discussion seems to be coming from different directions while wearing stereo headphones.

Other than the Music Mode, Clubhouse has also improved its search feature. The search bar will now appear at the top of the home screen in the Clubhouse app. Other than that, Clubhouse released a feature to wave to friends on the platform to invite them to a chat room. Since competitors like Facebook, LinkedIn, and Spotify have launched their audio-based conversation platforms, Clubhouse is improving consistently.