Clubhouse Introduces Option To Send Text Messages In Chat Rooms; Read Details

Clubhouse voice rooms will now support text messages. In an update announced recently, Clubhouse has added the ability to send and receive text messages on the application. The application says that it understands that all users might not want to raise their hands and speak while everyone else listens to them. Some users just want to be a part of the conversation, with the audience. Keep reading to know more about the new feature,

In an official blog post, Clubhouse says that "we're introducing in-room chat which will allow users - from the mods to the listeners in the audience - to communicate with each other via text during a live room." Adding to it, Clubhouse says that "for creators, in-room chat will offer another touchpoint with audiences in a room and provide a way to get feedback in real-time." With this feature, the social conversation platform hopes that conducting polls or sourcing questions from the listeners will be easier. In the rooms where text messages are enabled, users will be a chat icon at the bottom left corner of their screen, next to the Share and Clip icons.

Here is how the in-room text chat work on Clubhouse

Creators on the platform will have control over in-room chat options. They will be able to activate chats when they create a chat room. During live sessions, creators will be able to delete any unnecessary text messages. Additionally, the in-room chat option can be turned off at any time during a session. Talking about regular users, they will be able to delete a message after sending it during live rooms or after the end of a room. Users will also be able to appoint moderators that can manage live chat sessions going in a room. They can also delete messages or remove anyone from the live room.

Then there will be an option to report users if they send inappropriate messages in the chat. Additionally, room chats will be available even after a room has ended or while a user is going through the Replay of the room. As mentioned earlier, there will a chat icon in the rooms where users can send and receive text messages and emojis. Users will also see the number of messages next to the chat icon. The in-room chat feature is being rolled out to both Android and iOS devices and users shall see an available update. Stay tuned for more tech news.

