Clubhouse No Longer An Invite-only App, Open For Everyone To Join

Clubhouse, a live audio chat app, has dropped its invite-only system for people accessing the services of the platform. Earlier, the app required either an invite from an already existing user or the interested user had to join a waitlist through a request to join the platform. In a blog post, Clubhouse said that “Twelve never-boring months later, we’re thrilled to share that Clubhouse is now out of beta, open to everyone, and ready to begin its next chapter. This means we have removed our waitlist system so that anyone can join.”

The company revealed that the conditions were placed earlier to be able to have authentic users and grow in a “measured way.” It kept things from “breaking” as the platform expanded. They further said that the intention was always to eventually be open for everybody. Initially, Clubhouse was only available to iOS users until mid-May this year until they launched the Android version of the app. In a report by The Verge, it is estimated that there are more than 10 million people globally on the waitlist to join Clubhouse. As the limitations are lifted, everyone on the waitlist will not be given access at once. The process will be spanned over a period of time. If you are a new user, you will be able to join the app without any issues.

Giving in to competition?

Clubhouse grew extensively during the early days of the pandemic, but now faces competition from social media giants, especially the “Twitter Spaces” feature of Twitter, for audio chat services. The Clubhouse was poised to become the next big thing as it reached over 8 million downloads in the iOS App Store in February. However, the app has taken a hit in its popularity in recent months. In April alone, monthly downloads of the app reportedly fell to 900,000 from a peak of 8 million in February. Clubhouse said that they appreciate competition and are motivated to build something unique. They said, “We suspect there will be many more ups and downs as we scale, and competition from the large networks will be fierce. But we believe the future is created by optimists, and we’re excited to build something new on the Internet — a place based on human connection and lively conversations, where you always feel welcome and free to be yourself.”