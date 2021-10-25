Clubhouse To Launch Pinned Links, Enable Creators To Drive Traffic To External Page

On October 23, 2021, Clubhouse CEO Paul Davison and head of marketing Maya Watson announced a new feature called Pinned Links during an On The Verge event. The feature will allow moderators of an audio room on the application to pin an external link at the top of the room. These external links can redirect listeners to a website, news article, podcast, YouTube video and more. The feature will be live for both Android and iOS on October 27, 2021, along with other features that have been released by Clubhouse recently.

Revealing details about the feature, the Clubhouse CEO says that a moderator can add, change or remove a link regardless of the number of followers they have on the platform. He also mentions that some links would not be allowed for moderation and security reasons, including those to porn. Additionally, Davison also mentions that Clubhouse would not charge a penny from monetary transactions that are carried out using the Pinned Links feature, In future, the platform is looking to monetize itself with the help of subscription-based audio rooms to support the creators.

Pinned Links on Clubhouse will help creators drive traffic

As and when a moderator creates a room, Pinned Links will be available to be added, which can contain a link to external pages on the web including personal websites, product listings, fundraiser pages and more. The external link can be added from the 'three-dot' menu located in the top right corner of the audio-room interface, through the option called 'Pin a link'. The platform explicitly mentions that some links might not be featured due to security reasons. The feature can be very helpful for those who are trying to run a business through the platform and wish to drive the traffic they receive on Clubhouse to an external website.

Most recently, Clubhouse launched a Music Mode which optimises the application to broadcast music with great stereo sound, the company said in an official blog post. It would appeal to people who love listening to music or are creators and producers and talk about the same on the audio-based communication platform, it added. While the blog post does not specify the exact specification of high-quality sound, it does mention that users will be able to use professional equipment such as a dedicated USB mic during their Clubhouse sessions.