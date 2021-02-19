'Committed To Protect Privacy': WhatsApp Conveys To Govt After Privacy Policy Update

Hours after announcing its decision to go ahead with the contentious privacy policy update, WhatsApp on Friday said it has conveyed to the Indian government that it remains committed to the protection of privacy of personal conversations across the country.

Last month, the global messaging app had faced outrage over the policy of sharing data with social media giant Facebook, which happens to be WhatsApp's parent company. Moreover, stringent questions were asked by the Indian government after it informed users about the controversial privacy policy update.

In January, WhatsApp had said, "As part of the Facebook Companies, WhatsApp receives information from and shares information with the other Facebook Companies. We may use the information we receive from them, and they may use the information we share with them, to help operate, provide, improve, understand, customize, support, and market our Services and their offerings, including the Facebook Company Products."

However, after the widespread criticism over the apprehension of privacy sabotage, WhatsApp had pushed the contentious policy rollout from February 8 to May 15.

WhatsApp to display in-app banner

In a blog post on Friday, WhatsApp said it will display a banner in the app in the coming weeks "providing more information that people can read at their own pace".

"We also think it’s important people know how we can provide WhatsApp for free. Every day, millions of people start a WhatsApp chat with a business because it’s easier to do so than placing a phone call or exchanging emails. We charge businesses to provide customer service on WhatsApp—not people. Some shopping features involve Facebook so that businesses can manage their inventory across apps,” it added in the blog post.

"...but the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy remain the same. As a reminder, this update does not change the privacy of people's personal conversations and does not expand our ability to share data with Facebook," WhatsApp said.

In its blog post, WhatsApp also said it had previously encountered a great deal of "misinformation" about its policy update and that it continues to work on clearing up the confusion.

The Supreme Court on Monday issued a notice to Centre, Facebook and WhatsApp and sought their response within four weeks on a fresh plea alleging lower standards of privacy for Indians in comparison to European users of the messaging app. The apex court said people value their privacy more than the value of the company which might be in trillions.

"People have grave apprehension about. You may be a two or three trillion company, but people value their privacy more than money," CJI Bobde said, to which WhatsApp told the top court that Europe has a special law on privacy and it will also follow if India has a similar statute. Earlier this month, the Delhi High Court issued a notice to the Centre and WhatsApp Inc. on a plea seeking direction to provide with an option to opt-out of sharing personal data with Facebook as mandated by the new policy of WhatsApp. The plea sought the HC to direct the Centre to frame regulations for safeguarding the privacy of the citizens.

