Congress Claims Victory As Twitter Flags BJP Tweet As 'manipulated Media'; Goes All Out

A day after social media giant Twitter flagged BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra's tweet on Congress 'toolkit' as manipulated, the grand old party claimed that its stand was validated & said that it was a shame that BJP was spreading fake documents amid a grave crisis. Congress wrote to Twitter's grievance cell on Thursday urging them to permanently suspend the handles of BJP leaders including JP Nadda, Smriti Irani, Sambit Patra, BL Santosh and other functionaries for allegedly spreading misinformation with the intention of creating unrest and divide among the members of the society. Taking multiple jibes at BJP, Congress took to Twitter to claim that the saffron party was only capable of forgery & fakery and that the unbearable suffering of the Indians had proved it.

Congress claims 'stand justified' after Twitter's manipulative tag

Shame on the BJP for spreading fake news & forged documents at this grave hour of crisis for our nation.



No distraction will hide the pain & suffering each Indian feels today, no manipulation will hide the gross incompetence & abject failure of the Modi govt.#ManipulativeBJP pic.twitter.com/GRnZeKqHEm — Congress (@INCIndia) May 21, 2021

BJP is only capable of forgery & fakery- the unbearable suffering India faces today proves this beyond doubt.#ManipulativeBJP pic.twitter.com/HyTTmq20VD — Congress (@INCIndia) May 21, 2021

They have failed India miserably.

And so now, they attempt to hide behind fabrications.



But let us remind the BJP:



"Truth alone will endure, all the rest will be swept away before the tide of time." - Mahatma Gandhi#ManipulativeBJP pic.twitter.com/1EazrZD6V3 — Congress (@INCIndia) May 21, 2021

Centre slams Twitter for adding manipulated tag, says probe on

The Union Government on Friday has lodged a strong protest with the social media platform against its move to tag Sambit Patra's toolkit tweet as manipulated media. In a 'strong communication' to Twitter's global team, the Ministry of Electronics and IT has registered an objection to the use of 'manipulated media' tag on tweets made by Indian political leaders with reference to the 'toolkit'. The Union Ministry has asked Twitter to remove the 'manipulated Media' tags affixed to certain tweets in the interests of 'fairness and equity'. As per sources, the IT Ministry is likely to summon top Twitter officials.

The Union Ministry has highlighted to Twitter that a complaint has been made by one of the 'concerned parties' (the Congress party) before the law enforcement agency questioning the veracity of the 'toolkit', stating that the matter remains under investigation. Issuing a stern response to Twitter's 'unilateral conclusion' of tagging Patra's toolkit as 'manipulated media' while the matter is still under investigation, the Centre said that such tagging by the global micro-blogging website appears 'pre-judged, prejudiced and a deliberate attempt to colour the investigation'.

"The Ministry has termed such unilateral action by Twitter as an effort to influence the fair investigation process and a clear overreach, which is totally unwarranted... The action not only dilutes the credibility of Twitter as a neutral and unbiased platform facilitating the exchange of views by the users but also puts a question mark on the status of Twitter as an intermediary," the Centre's statement on Friday reads.

Congress wants BJP handles permanently suspended

Congress on Wednesday wrote to social media giant Twitter seeking permanent suspension of the handles of BJP leaders including party president JP Nadda, MP Smriti Irani, Sambit Patra and others for allegedly creating unrest in the society by disseminating misinformation. In a letter to Twitter's Grievance office, Congress accused the above mentioned BJP leaders of indulging in a pre-planned conspiracy by spreading misinformation by sharing what they claim was a forged INC Research department letterhead with fabricated content in an attempt to create unrest in the society & escalate violence in parts of India. The grand-old party claimed that a complaint was lodged with the Delhi Police Commissioner against the BJP leaders for misusing and exploiting the Twitter platform.

Further, Congress claimed that the BJP was deliberately running a hate campaign against them in order to allegedly divert the attention of the public from the 'burning issue' of the failure of the Centre to manage COVID. Congress said that the BJP had forged 'toolkits', wrongly attributing it to the former and that the saffron party spread misinformation amidst the pandemic. Congress asked for the tweets of the BJP leaders to be removed & sought a detailed probe along with permanently suspending the accounts of the BJP leaders.