In an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief, Arnab Goswami on the 'Nation Wants To Know', Union MoS IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar talked about the growing involvement of young Indian youths in the creative industry. Further talking about the monetisation of content by big tech industries, Chandrasekhar revealed that the Centre is working towards bringing a Digital India Act to provide content creators an edge over tech giants in the country.

Speaking on the monopolistic position being misused by tech companies such as Google and other, the Union MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar said, “I have pointed this out in past as well that there is a need for new legislative framework in this area. The Government of India is working on Digital India Act which will replace the IT Act in the coming future. Now, obviously, this will go through extensive public consultation with all the stakeholders in the tech and the internet space.”

“One of the areas that the Digital India Act will certainly look at is this issue of monetisation of content online and whether there is an imbalance between those who create content and those who monetise it. I think is an important issue that needs to be talked through,” he added.

Explaining that the government is working towards giving an edge to young content creators, Chandrashekhar added, “India is increasingly becoming a highly creative space, where many young Indians are creating content start-ups, and right now the only way they have to monetise their content is one-sided because of the demand-supply imbalance.” He further added, “It is an area that's certainly worthy of having a debate about from a national interest standpoint because there are hundreds and thousands of Indian youths in the creative industry.”

'Centre working on Digital India Act': MoS

Indicating that the central government is working towards bringing Digital India Act, Union MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that this legislation will replace the IT Act and is likely to comprise a modern framework of rules that will act as catalysts for creativity and protecting citizens' rights.

“My timeline is not aligned to the news industry's economic dynamics. I can certainly say this, we have done a significant amount of work. The Prime Minister has made it absolutely clear that these new laws we are bringing in whether it is the Digital Personal Data Protection law or the Digital India Act, are laws that need to have the life of the next decade because it is India Techade for the next 10 years,” he added.