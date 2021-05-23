Last Updated:

COVID-19: Image Of Woman On Oxygen Support Working In The Kitchen Triggers Massive Debate

While its origins and its authenticity have not been ascertained, many slammed the idea behind the photo and the message that it was propagating amid COVID-19.

Written By
Ananya Varma
Image of the woman cooking while on Oxygen support

Image- @Chinmayi/Twitter


A heartbreaking photo of a Coronavirus-positive woman cooking in the kitchen while being on Oxygen support sparked a massive debate online on Saturday. The viral image features the woman cooking in the kitchen as she breathes through a breathing apparatus and Oxygen concentrator. The caption of the original post says - 'Unconditional love = mother. She is never off duty.'

While the origins of the image and its authenticity have not been ascertained, many have slammed the idea behind the photo and the message that it was propagating by showing a mother working tirelessly while being on Oxygen support. The account which reposted the photo on Instagram said, "I don't know who is she is, but it didn't look cool at all." 

Many took to social media to slam the glorification of motherhood, while others pointed to the dangers of using Oxygen concentrators near gas stoves. Some even highlighted that mothers, especially those afflicted with COVID-19, were not getting a sick leave even at home. 

READ | Centre writes to states & UTs to vaccinate transgender community amid COVID-19 pandemic

Netizens react

India reported 2,57,299 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday which took the total tally in the country to 2,62,89,290. The nation recorded 3,57,630 recoveries and 4,194 deaths in a span of 24 hours. There are currently 29,23,400 active cases of Coronavirus in India.

READ | Mixing COVID-19 vaccines theoretically possible, but is still being analysed: NITI Aayog

READ | Bharat Parenterals gets DCGI's nod for Favipiravir oral suspension for COVID treatment
READ | NCPCR writes to Centre & ICMR seeking preparations for children to tackle COVID 3rd wave
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND