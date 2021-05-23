COVID-19: Image Of Woman On Oxygen Support Working In The Kitchen Triggers Massive Debate

A heartbreaking photo of a Coronavirus-positive woman cooking in the kitchen while being on Oxygen support sparked a massive debate online on Saturday. The viral image features the woman cooking in the kitchen as she breathes through a breathing apparatus and Oxygen concentrator. The caption of the original post says - 'Unconditional love = mother. She is never off duty.'

While the origins of the image and its authenticity have not been ascertained, many have slammed the idea behind the photo and the message that it was propagating by showing a mother working tirelessly while being on Oxygen support. The account which reposted the photo on Instagram said, "I don't know who is she is, but it didn't look cool at all."

Many took to social media to slam the glorification of motherhood, while others pointed to the dangers of using Oxygen concentrators near gas stoves. Some even highlighted that mothers, especially those afflicted with COVID-19, were not getting a sick leave even at home.

Netizens react

How many homes in India have mothers not getting sick leave?



Not sure if this lady is actually cooking with an oxygen cylinder near the gas stove (!) but even if it is fictional



Can this unconditional love trope that forces women to not take rest stop already? pic.twitter.com/jZLMVvKdV9 — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) May 21, 2021

It's high time people stopped romanticising their mothers and their efforts, let them rest and heal properly — pancake🧈 (@maavurundai) May 22, 2021

The biggest problem we have is that Mom feels awkward and uneasy when she is asked to take a break or a nap. Obviously feels like it is an obsession for her, but it is surely tiresome watching her do it - mostly all by herself. I guess all 1950s and 1960s mothers are like this. — Sanjay Yamajala (@yvssanjay) May 21, 2021

I beg to differ, what is the picture trying to glorify?

It's the families responsibility to keep the lady alive not extract the last ounce of strength from her.

Let's change this attitude, Only equal rights & responsibilities will make a happy ideal Indian family. — Kiran (@Kiran78670129) May 22, 2021

Instead of taking these pictures that person could have gone and helped her. People chose to either die or let their dying mother to cook instead of starving. Mistakes are on both sides. Normalising slavery is unfair. 😟😢 — Varshini (@kannamatweets) May 21, 2021

Even if its staged.. The idea behind this image can't be appreciated. That 'Mother is Never Off Duty' tag line irritates me a lot. — padhu (@padhunabhan) May 21, 2021

India reported 2,57,299 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday which took the total tally in the country to 2,62,89,290. The nation recorded 3,57,630 recoveries and 4,194 deaths in a span of 24 hours. There are currently 29,23,400 active cases of Coronavirus in India.