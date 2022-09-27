DCW Chief Says Twitter & Delhi Police Gave 'unsatisfactory' Replies On Child Pornography

After holding a meeting with Twitter and Delhi Police officials in the Child Pornography complaint, Delhi Commission for Women chairperson Swati Maliwal on Tuesday stated that their replies were "incomplete" and the commission was "not satisfied" with it. Therefore, the commission has once again given them time till September 30 to file a proper reply.



"The Commission is dissatisfied with the reply and in view of this, Twitter and the police have been given time till 30 September. In this serious matter, the commission will take strict action," Maliwal wrote on Twitter.

DCW chairman pulls up Twitter for promoting child pornography

On September 18, Maliwal had taken note of the incident in Chandigarh University, where a hostler had recorded objectionable videos of her inmates, and the same had gone viral on social media. Calling it "serious and shocking", the DCW chairman in conversation with the media had particularly pulled up Twitter, claiming there were multiple videos on the microblogging site in which minor girls were seen being raped. She further claimed that some of these pages were selling videos for Rs 20 to Rs 30.

Thereafter, on September 19, the activist 'exposed' how child porn, rape and molestation are being openly promoted, with multiple examples.

On September 20, officials of Twitter, and state police, were summoned by the DC chairman. Maliwal had asked the Delhi Police to register an FIR to identify those involved in filming and uploading such videos as well as the victims and the accused. She had asked Twitter how such videos are existing on the site and what policies it has for checking such content.