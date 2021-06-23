Delhi HC Denies Relief To WhatsApp, Refuses To Stay CCI's June 4 Notice On Privacy Policy

In a major setback for WhatsApp, the Delhi High Court has refused to stay the June 4 notice to WhatsApp LLC by Director General CCI (Competition Commission of India). This comes after the CCI had sought certain information regarding the new privacy policy of the social media messaging application. The Delhi High Court has stated that it does not consider it appropriate to stay the notice dated June 4.

Delhi High Court refuses to stay the 4th June notice to

WhatsApp LLC by Director General CCI (Competition Commission of India) seeking information on the messaging application's privacy policy — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2021

Appearing for WhatsApp, Senior Advocate Harish Salve informed that they had been served with a notice in spite of informing the CCI that of their decision to defer implementation of the policy beyond May 15. Salve also argued that the matter is also pending before the division bench of the Delhi High Court. However, the court responded and said that an application seeking a stay also stands before the CJI, on which notice has already been issued to the DG. It added that no interim relief was given by the Division Bench.

Row over privacy policy

Earlier on Monday, the Delhi HC had reserved its judgment on Facebook and WhatsApp plea to stay on notice issued by the CCI's June 4 notice. In April, the HC had also dismissed Facebook and WhatsApp's pleas challenging a CCI order pertaining an investigation in the messaging app's new privacy policy. In addition, WhatsApp had also requested the High Court to issue direction to CCI authorities not to take any coercive action against messaging applications till the next date of hearing.

WhatsApp, along with Facebook had also challenged CCI's March 24 order that directed a probe into the new privacy policy. The CCI had also stated that only after a probe, it be determined whether the data collection by WhatsApp and sharing it with Facebook would amount to an anti-competitive practice or abuse of dominant position.