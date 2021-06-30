'Disturbed By Inaction', NCW Gives Twitter A Week To Remove Handles Sharing Porn Content

Trouble continues to mount for microblogging platform Twitter as India's National Commission for Women (NCW) took suo motu cognizance of pornographic content allegedly being shared by several accounts on the social media platform. Writing to Twitter India MD Manish Maheshwari, NCW chief Rekha Sharma sought the removal of pornographic content and obscene scenes from the micro-blogging platform with a week. The NCW chief has also written to the Delhi Commissioner of Police, seeking appropriate investigation and legal action to be taken in the matter.

NCW slams Twitter for inaction over complaints regarding pornographic content

Slamming the San Francisco-based social media company, the NCW noted that the matter had been brought to Twitter's notice on receiving a similar complaint earlier and that no action was taken by the platform. NCW noted that it was 'disturbed' over Twitter's inaction despite knowing that the availability of such banned content not only violated Indian laws but also the platform's own policy. NCW noted that it had shared the details of the handles sharing the pornographic content on the micro-blogging platform and sought the removal of these accounts within a week in addition to communicating to the NCW the action taken within 10 days.

NCPCR Chairperson hits out at Twitter over lack of policy against child pornography

On Wednesday, Twitter was booked under the POCSO and IT act by Delhi Police following a complaint by the NCPCR, the Child Rights body's Chairperson, Priyank Kanoongo told Republic TV. Priyank Kanoongo spoke in length about the complaint that was filed by the NCPCR and said that FIR contains two cases based on the NCPCR findings. Kanoongo stated that the first case includes a man who had posted a picture of a boy on Twitter who was later issued threats. Kanoongo added the child pornography incident happened in 2020.

"One man posted some kid's picture on Twitter and after that people issued rape threats to the kid. After our intervention, the FIR was filed. However, Twitter did not give us proper details. Its been more than a year now and when we summoned Twitter, they said that content and user account control is done by Twitter Inc," the NCPCR Chief said "Twitter further added that In India it is represented by Twitter Communications India Private Limited. They said that the two companies are not related to each other." he added

Responding to Twitter's claims regarding their policy, the NCPCR chief added that the social media platform is lying. NCPCR has therefore maintained that it does not have an idea of any such policy. In addition, he also hit out at Twitter for not following the rules and instead claiming to work with NGOs.